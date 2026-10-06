/Earthquake tremors felt across Delhi-NCR after 4.9-magnitude quake hits Uttarakhand

Delhi-NCR and several parts of northern India felt tremors on Tuesday night after a 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Uttarakhand. The shaking was also reported in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana shortly after the earthquake occurred at around 10.15 pm.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake was centred in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, at a depth of 13 km.

Residents across Delhi-NCR and other affected areas reported brief but noticeable tremors, with several people taking to social media to share their experiences.

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“Felt my entire couch move, the entire building move - Safdurjung Enclave, Delhi! Never experienced anything close,” X user Avani Bansal said.

Another X user wrote, “Earthquake in NCR? I just felt the tremors here. Did anyone else feel it?”

Earthquakes do's and don'ts

Repair deep plaster cracks in ceilings and foundations. Get expert advice if there are signs of structural defects.

Anchor overhead lighting fixtures to the ceiling.

Follow BIS codes relevant to your area for building standards

Fasten shelves securely to walls.

Place large or heavy objects on lower shelves.

Do not move from where you are. However, move away from buildings, trees, streetlights, and utility wires.

DROP to the ground; take COVER by getting under a sturdy table or other piece of furniture; and HOLD ON until the shaking stops. If there is no table or desk near you, cover your face and head with your arms and crouch in an inside corner of the building.

Protect yourself by staying under the lintel of an inner door, in the corner of a room, under a table or even under a bed.

Stay away from glass, windows, outside doors and walls, and anything that could fall (such as lighting fixtures or furniture).