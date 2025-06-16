/Top 10 world news: G7 Summit begins in Canada; Israel strikes Tehran, and more

President Donald Trump strongly backed his decision to impose tariffs on nations trading with the US, and when asked by reporters if he felt a US-Canada trade deal was achievable after stalled negotiations, he said, “I’m a tariff person. I’ve always been a tariff person.”



Israel has reportedly struck a military base in Tehran as several explosions were heard in western and eastern parts of the Iranian capital on Monday amid the ongoing conflict, said a Reuters report, citing Fars news agency.



President Donald Trump strongly backed his decision to impose tariffs on nations trading with the US, and when asked by reporters if he felt a US-Canada trade deal was achievable after stalled negotiations, he said, “I’m a tariff person. I’ve always been a tariff person.”



US President Donald Trump on Monday (June 16) warned Iran to return to negotiations urgently, saying Tehran is not succeeding in its war against Israel.



The United States Embassy in India has issued a sharp warning to those assisting mass or illegal immigration to the US, amid a rise in deportations of Indian nationals and growing political rhetoric around border control.



Senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) general and member of the Iranian National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei said, "Pakistan has informed us that if Israel fires nuclear missiles, we will fire nuclear missiles at them as well," in an interview on Iranian state television.



Israeli military spokesman claimed that on Sunday (June 15), their Air Force fighter jets attacked a building in the Tehran area, guided by precise intelligence from the Intelligence Directorate, where several senior officials of the Iranian regime’s intelligence organisations were present.



The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Global terror financing watchdog in its latest statement has condemned the brutal terrorist attack in J&K's Pahalgam for the first time, saying that such an incident would not have been possible without money.



A Haryana-based model was found dead on Monday (June 16) with her throat slit in a canal Sonipat. The deceased has been identified as Sheetal, a model who was working in the music industry.



The wait is finally over! Neeraj Pandey's highly acclaimed series Special Ops is returning with another season, and fans can’t keep calm!



Days after making headlines for showing dissent over an umpire’s call that resulted in his dismissal, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is now locked in a ball-tampering controversy during the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) edition.