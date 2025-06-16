/Global terror financing watchdog FATF condemns Pahalgam terror attack, expresses 'grave concern'

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Global terror financing watchdog in its latest statement has condemned the brutal terrorist attack in J&K's Pahalgam for the first time, saying that such an incident would not have been possible without money.

“Terrorist attacks kill, maim and inspire fear around the world. The FATF notes with grave concern and condemns the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April 2025. This, and other recent attacks, could not occur without money and the means to move funds between terrorist supporters,” it said.

The terror financing and money laundering watchdog said that it has seen gaps that require solution through its mutual assessments.

It has deepened its attention to the effectiveness of the measures countries have taken against terrorism, the FATF added, saying that it will issue a detailed analysis of terrorist financing in the near future, drawing from cases contributed by its global network.

Referring to a recent speech by the FATF President at the recent No Money for Terror Conference in Munich, the FATF said, "No single entity, authority, or state is able to combat this challenge. We need to be together fighting against the bane of global terrorism. Since terrorists need to succeed just once in order to realize their objective, whereas we need to succeed each time to abort it."

Though Pakistan was delisted from the grey list in 2022 following years of compliance steps and efforts, Indian agencies and diplomatic authorities contend that the terror operational infrastructure either remains unchanged or continues to be provided – only hidden behind short-term legal shields.

The Pahalgam attack, and a series of recent attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, are being used as evidence that funding channels are still in active use.

The FATF has also indicated a change in their approach with the statement. "Along with delineating the architecture of fighting terrorist financing, the FATF has intensified its emphasis on the effectiveness of what has been done by countries," the statement said.

"That is the way, through our joint assessments, we have made gaps to be plugged," it

further added.