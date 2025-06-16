/Helping illegal immigration? US Embassy in India threatens ‘serious consequences’, warns governments of travel ban

The United States Embassy in India has issued a sharp warning to those assisting mass or illegal immigration to the US, amid a rise in deportations of Indian nationals and growing political rhetoric around border control.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, the embassy said, “We will not tolerate those who facilitate illegal and mass immigration to the United States. The United States has established new visa restrictions targeting foreign government officials and others who do so, and the Trump Administration has designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations several criminal cartels that facilitate illegal immigration and alien smuggling.”

The post further added, “Also, governments that do not facilitate the repatriation of their nationals from the United States face serious consequences, including broad restrictions on entry to the United States for their nationals.”

The United States has deported hundreds of undocumented Indian migrants in recent months. On February 5, a US military aircraft brought 104 Indians to Amritsar. Another deportation flight carrying 116 individuals landed on February 15, followed by a third plane with 112 Indian nationals the next day.

India currently ranks third in terms of undocumented migrants in the US, after Mexico and El Salvador.

Trump intensifies anti-immigration efforts

President Donald Trump has taken a hardline stance on immigration since returning to office. On Sunday, June 15, he stated that deportations must be expanded, especially in large cities like Los Angeles, Chicago and New York, which have seen protests following stepped-up immigration enforcement.

“I have directed my entire Administration to put every resource possible behind this effort,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Tensions in Los Angeles have been high over the past week, prompting Trump to deploy National Guard troops and US Marines to maintain order. The move went ahead despite opposition from California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom.

The ramped-up measures align with Trump’s earlier campaign promises, employing aggressive tactics that mirror his unconventional political approach.