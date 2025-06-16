/'Iran is not winning this war': Trump tells Iran to make a deal before 'it’s too late’ as Israel pounds Tehran

US President Donald Trump on Monday (June 16) warned Iran to return to negotiations urgently, saying Tehran is not succeeding in its war against Israel.

‘They should talk before it’s too late’

Speaking to reporters at the G7 summit in Canada, Trump said, “They have to make a deal, and it’s painful for both parties, but I’d say Iran is not winning this war, and they should talk, and they should talk immediately, before it’s too late.”

He reiterated Washington’s support for Israel, adding, “We’ve always supported Israel and Israel is doing very well here.”

Explosions rock Tehran as Israel targets key sites

On the same day, multiple blasts were reported in both the western and eastern parts of Tehran. According to Iranian state media, a military base was among the locations hit by Israeli airstrikes, as reported by Reuters citing Fars news agency.

As the situation escalated, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued an evacuation order for residents in Block 3 of northeast Tehran. The area reportedly includes the headquarters of Iran’s state broadcaster, IRIB.

Netanyahu claims air control over Tehran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is “on the path to victory” and asserted that the Israeli Air Force now “controls the skies over Tehran.”

Separately, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz declared that “the Iranian propaganda and incitement megaphone is about to disappear,” referring to the IRIB facility within the evacuation zone.

Tensions rise after Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites

The escalation follows a major Israeli operation that targeted 100 sites across Iran, including nuclear facilities. The strikes killed several nuclear scientists and top Iranian military officials, prompting a series of retaliatory attacks between the two nations.