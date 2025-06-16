/Behind the doors, Iran wants talks, not war: How Tehran is quietly signalling US, Israel that it wants to end the conflict?

Iran is quietly pushing for a return to diplomatic talks over its nuclear programme and has sent messages to both the United States and Israel through Arab intermediaries, according to Middle Eastern and European officials cited by The Wall Street Journal.

Tehran has indicated that it is willing to re-enter negotiations, but only if the US does not directly participate in attacks against Iran. According to the report, Iranian officials have also reached out to Israel, suggesting that both sides would benefit from containing the violence.

Israel shows no sign of backing down

Despite these messages, Israel appears determined to continue its military operations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to keep up the strikes until Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities are dismantled. “The attacks will continue until Iran’s nuclear programme and ballistic missiles are destroyed,” he said, giving no indication of stopping.

Israeli officials have reportedly prepared at least two weeks of further strikes, as Israeli warplanes operate without resistance over Iran’s skies and Iranian counterattacks have so far caused limited damage.

Macron urges Iran to return to talks

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday urged Iran to return “swiftly to the negotiating table to reach an agreement.” At the same time, Arab leaders across the region have called for an end to the hostilities, hoping to de-escalate the situation.

A short pause in fighting could allow Iran time to regroup and for diplomatic pressure to grow against Israel’s continued military campaign. It may also serve Tehran’s interest in preventing direct US military involvement.

“The Iranians know the US is supporting Israel in its defense, and they are sure the US is supporting Israel logistically. But they want guarantees the US won’t join the attacks,” an Arab official told The Wall Street Journal.

Iran warns of escalation if diplomacy fails

Iran has also told Arab officials that if talks with the US remain off the table, it may escalate its nuclear programme and widen the scope of the conflict.