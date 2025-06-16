/Israel strikes military base in Tehran, several explosions took place, reports Iranian media

Israel has reportedly struck a military base in Tehran as several explosions were heard in western and eastern parts of the Iranian capital on Monday amid the ongoing conflict, said a Reuters report, citingFars news agency.

The IDF issued an evacuation order for residents in Block 3 of Tehran on Monday evening. The area is in northeast Tehran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel is “on the path to victory” as tensions with Iran escalate, claiming the Israeli air force is “in control” of the skies over Tehran.



“We are on our way to achieve our two main objectives: eliminating the nuclear threat and eliminating the missile threat,” Netanyahu said, according to Reuters.



Netanyahu has called on Iranian civilians living in Tehran to evacuate the city amid fears of further military escalation.

Meanwhile, Israel is reported to be planning to strike at the Iranian state television, as the Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said, “The Iranian propaganda and incitement mouthpiece is on its way to disappearing,” reported Jerusalmen Post.

At the same time, IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued an evacuation warning in Persian to the residents of the third district of Tehran in a social media post on Monday.

Adraee notified residents that the IDF will strike military infrastructure in the area in the next few hours.

The third district is located in eastern Tehran and is an affluent area where many government offices are located.