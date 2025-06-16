/‘I’m a tariff person. I’ve always been a tariff person,’ Trump says at G7 Summit

President Donald Trump strongly backed his decision to impose tariffs on nations trading with the US, and when asked by reporters if he felt a US-Canada trade deal was achievable after stalled negotiations, he said, “I’m a tariff person. I’ve always been a tariff person.”

Trump was replying to questions at a presser after meeting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, on Monday, when he said, “I’m a tariff person. I've always been a tariff person. I think Mark has a more complex idea, but also very good. We’re going to take a look at both.”

Their meeting came after weeks of calls and text messages between the two leaders trying to resolve the ongoing trade war triggered by Trump’s tariffs.

Trump’s visit to Canada for the G7 Summit is his first since his re-election as president and repeatedly saying that he believes Canada should become the “51st state”. His remarks angered Canadians, many of whom boycotted American products and travel.

Earlier, PM Mark Carney met Trump and wished the US president a happy birthday and congratulated him on the 250th anniversary of the US Army.

Responding to another question from reporters about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportations, Trump claimed that major cities like Chicago are “overrun with criminals” and added that ICE raids on cities like New York and Los Angeles are a “major focus”.

Trump had stormed out of the last G7 summit in 2018, also hosted by Canada, shortly after he slapped steel and aluminium tariffs on Canada, Mexico and Europe..

The summit in Charlevoix ended in acrimony and disarray and is mostly remembered for a photo that captured the then German Chancellor Angela Merkel confronting a defiant Trump as other world leaders and US aides looked on.