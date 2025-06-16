/Who was Sheetal? Haryana model missing for days, found dead in canal

A Haryana-based model was found dead on Monday (June 16) with her throat slit in a canal Sonipat. The deceased has been identified as Sheetal, a model who was working in the music industry.

As per initial reports, the model went missing before her alleged murder, and a report for the same was filed with the police by Sheetal's sister, who had mentioned that she had gone missing after she had left home for work.

In her complaint, Neha said Sheetal had left home for a music album shoot at Ahar village in Panipat on June 14 but never returned.

Neha in her complaint alleged that Sheetal’s friend, identified as Sunil, also from Panipat, had reached the shooting venue and reportedly beaten her up. “Sunil had been mounting pressure on Sheetal to marry him, but she knew he was already married and a father of two children. She told me over video call that Sunil had assaulted her,” Neha claimed, saying thereafter her phone got disconnected and she was unreachable.



On being asked about the incident, Sonipat ACP Headquarters Ajit Singh said, “We received information about the presence of the body of a woman in a canal."

“Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. In the process of identifying the body, it was found that a missing report for a woman, Sheetal, had been filed in Panipat," he said. “The police are undertaking further actions," he further added.

Who was Sheetal?

As per reports, the victim, identified as Sheetal aka Simmy Chaudhry, was a model who worked in the Haryana music industry.

Prior to her modelling career, Sheetal worked at a hotel in Karnal. Six months back, she started working in the music industry. Sheetal originally hailed from Panipat’s Khalila Majra village, according to a report by The Tribune.

Further investigations into the case were underway.