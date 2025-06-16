Ravi Ashwin locked in ball-tampering controversy in TNPL 2025; organisers ask Madurai Panthers for proof

Days after making headlines for showing dissent over an umpire’s call that resulted in his dismissal, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is now locked in a ball-tampering controversy during the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) edition. The organisers, however, have asked Madurai Panthers, the franchise that wrote an official complaint to TNPL accusing Ashwin and his team of illegal activity, for proof of it.

A day after Ashwin’s Dindigul Dragons faced Madurai Panthers in TNPL 2025, the Panthers raised a complaint against the Dragons, accusing them of using towels treated with chemicals to alter the ball’s condition, which resulted in the ball getting heavier and making a metallic sound after coming in contact with the bat.



However, considering the gravity of such allegations levelled against a former Indian cricketer and his local franchise, the organisers demanded full proof of it.

“They have filed a complaint, which we have acknowledged. Though they have to lodge any complaints within 24 hours of the game, we have still accepted it and have asked them to furnish proof of their allegations. We will be forming an independent committee if we find there is any truth to their allegations. Without sufficient evidence, it is wrong to put forth such allegations against a player and another franchise. If they don’t provide any evidence, then Madurai will face due sanctions,” TNPL’s CEO Prasanna Kannan said in a chat with The Indian Express.



Meanwhile, in the letter to TNPL, the Madurai franchise COO, S Mahesh, wrote, “A serious case of ball tampering occurred during our recent match against Dindigul Dragons. Despite repeated warnings, the Dindigul team blatantly tampered with the ball, using towels that appeared to have been treated with chemicals.”

Rain, cricket and allegations



Considering the ongoing edition coincides with the monsoon season, the matches are often hampered by passing showers, and such was the case with this game the past Saturday (June 14) in Salem, where there was a delayed start.



Batting first, Madurai scored 150 for eight, only for Dindigul to complete the chase with nine wickets and more than seven overs remaining.



Besides, Prasanna Kannan also explained that it’s for the very reason the organisers themselves provide all players with towels to dry the ball during the game, but in front of the umpires.



“They have to dry the ball only using the towels provided by TNPL. And every time the ball is hit for a six or immediately after a dismissal and over-break, umpires regularly check the ball, and they didn’t find any issue with the ball during the said match,” Kannan continued.