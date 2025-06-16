Iran-Israel war: 'Four senior Iranian intelligence officials eliminated', claims Israeli military spokesman

Israeli military spokesman claimed that on Sunday (June 15), their Air Force fighter jets attacked a building in the Tehran area, guided by precise intelligence from the Intelligence Directorate, where several senior officials of the Iranian regime’s intelligence organisations were present.



The strike eliminated the head of the Revolutionary Guards’ intelligence organisation and his deputy, as well as the head of the Quds Force intelligence division and his deputy.



These senior officials played a central role in formulating Iran’s situation assessment and planning terrorist activities against Israel, the West, and regional countries.

The head of the Revolutionary Guards’ intelligence organisation, Mohammad Khatami, has served in his role since 2022 and was responsible for thwarting, espionage, and targeting opponents of the Iranian regime from within Iran.

In his capacity as head of the Revolutionary Guards’ intelligence organisation, he was tasked with creating an intelligence picture for terrorist operations and monitoring Iranian citizens to suppress the Iranian people and maintain the Iranian regime.

His deputy, Mohammad Hassan Mahkaki, previously served as head of the strategic intelligence division and played a central role in the Iranian regime’s terrorist activities against Israel, the West, and regional countries.

The heads of the Quds Force intelligence division, Mohsen Bakri and his deputy Abu al-Fazel Nikhoei, were primarily responsible for providing operational and intelligence support to members of the axis of resistance, including Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and militias in Iraq.



In this context, Bakri and Nikhoei played a significant role in Iran’s efforts to establish a presence in the Syrian arena and supported Hezbollah’s buildup efforts in Lebanon.

The elimination of these senior officials follows the targeting of the head of the intelligence division of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, who was eliminated last Friday, thus dealing a severe blow to the Iranian regime’s intelligence assessment capabilities on the ground and its execution of terrorist activities against the State of Israel.

Meanwhile, Iran has urged IAEA to condemn Israeli strikes on nuclear sites at urgent meeting

"We expect the (IAEA) Board of Governors and the Director General to take a firm position in condemning this act (attacking nuclear facilities) and holding the regime (Israel) accountable," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei during a weekly press briefing.