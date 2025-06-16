/'Pak to nuke Israel if Iran attacked', claims Iranian official; Pakistan refutes

Senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) general and member of the Iranian National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei said, "Pakistan has informed us that if Israel fires nuclear missiles, we will fire nuclear missiles at them as well," in an interview on Iranian state television.

Pakistan had promised to "stand behind Iran" and urged Muslim unity against Israel after Iran was attacked. No matter how hard Pakistan stood by Iran when Israel attacked, there was no utterance from any Pakistani official regarding the use of nuclear weapons against Israel.

Rezaei further asserted that Iran has concealed tactics and capabilities that the nation has not made public.

However, Pakistan defence minister Khwaja Asif in a message on social media platform X on Sunday said, "Pakistan is signatory to all international nuclear disciplines, our nuclear capability is for the benefit of our people and defence of our country against hostile designs of our enemies. We do not pursue hegemonic policies against our neighbours which are being amply demonstrated by Israel these days," he added.

"Western world must worry about conflicts being generated by Israel, it will engulf the whole region and beyond, their patronage of Israel a rogue state can have catastrophic consequences," Asif noted.

Meanwhile, Israeli military spokesman claimed that on Sunday (June 15), their Air Force fighter jets attacked a building in the Tehran area, guided by precise intelligence from the Intelligence Directorate, where several senior officials of the Iranian regime’s intelligence organisations were present.



The strike eliminated the head of the Revolutionary Guards’ intelligence organisation and his deputy, as well as the head of the Quds Force intelligence division and his deputy.



These senior officials played a central role in formulating Iran’s situation assessment and planning terrorist activities against Israel, the West, and regional countries.