/Iran bolstering nuclear sites, preparing people for war: Report

Iran is reportedly strengthening its military capabilities and defenses around sensitive locations, such as nuclear sites, anticipating renewed US attacks after the November midterm elections. According to a Wall Street Journal report, the Islamic establishment has been telling regional officials that Tehran will retaliate to any new strikes across the Middle East.

The WSJ report stated that Iran is preparing to respond with a wider retaliation in response to any fresh US strikes. The US military has continued enforcing a blockade around the Strait of Hormuz. A commercial cargo ship was recently stopped from attempting to run the blockade.

Iran preparing its population for war

The report further claims that the regime is holding rallies to prepare its citizens for war. Paramilitary forces are reading war stories to young children. Training in firing defensive missiles is being advertised. Iran is almost sure of a wider war once the midterm elections in US are over, the report states. US President Donald Trump has said that it would not attack Iran before the midterm election. However, at a campaign rally, he issued a warning, saying, "Wait till you see what we do to Iran."

Iran is also trying to keep oil prices high ahead of US midterms. Two senior Iranian officials told Reuters that deploying new tactics to target ships sailing through the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran has imposed blockade on the Strait after the US started a war with Iran on February 28.

The passage is used to carry approximately 20 million barrels per day of crude oil, condensate, and refined petroleum products. The blockade inflicted a huge blow to these operations, thus decreasing supply and increasing prices.

Riyadh airport attacked



Meanwhile, Iran-backed Houthi rebels have launched a series of ballistic missiles and drones targeting Saudi Arabia. Riyadh has been under attack since last week, with energy facilities and airports being struck. Several people died in an attack on the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. A pilot working for Saudi carrier Saudia was among those dead.