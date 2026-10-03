/'Matter of great pride': BCCI vice-president hails India’s Asian Games gold win over Pakistan

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla on Saturday (Oct 3) praised India’s men’s cricket team after its gold medal win over Pakistan at the 2026 Asian Games, calling the victory a matter of great pride. Shukla said the Indian players adapted well to the unfamiliar wicket conditions in Japan and delivered a strong performance to beat Pakistan in the final.

India defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in the gold medal match in Nisshin. Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and Axar Patel played key roles in India’s victory.

“This is a matter of great pride that today we won the gold medal in cricket in the Asian Games by defeating Pakistan, and our players performed very well. If we look at the wicket conditions there, our players were not that familiar with the wicket there. Despite this, they performed very well and reached the final and by defeating Pakistan in the final, we got the gold medal in cricket in the Asian Games once again, so cricket is growing everywhere under the efforts of the BCCI. We have already won the Asia Cup, we have won in the Asian Games too, we have taken the World Cup too, so India’s cricket is continuously growing,” Shukla told ANI on Saturday in Meerut.

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He also highlighted the depth in India’s squad, saying it has allowed the team to field different groups of players across multiple series and give more cricketers an opportunity.

“One special thing to see in this is that our India vs West Indies series is going on, so different players are playing for there, and different players are playing there in T20, in one-day and T20, so our players’ bank has increased so much that through this we can give opportunities to all the players and there is victory everywhere, this is the most pleasant thing,” he added.

Chasing 212, Pakistan struggled to keep up with the required run rate despite Hasan Nawaz’s impressive 96 off 51 balls. India’s bowlers kept control of the chase, with Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Shivam Dube taking two wickets each.

Earlier, India posted 211/6 in 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma gave the team a quick start with 61 off 28 balls, while Tilak Varma stayed unbeaten on 51 off 22 deliveries. Shivam Dube also made a valuable contribution with 27 off 14 balls as India crossed the 200-run mark.