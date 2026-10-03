/Asian Games 2026: India defend men’s hockey gold, qualify for LA 2028 Olympics

The Indian men’s hockey team defeated Malaysia 5-1 in the 2026 Asian Games final on Saturday (Oct 3) to win back-to-back gold medals and secure qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The win took India’s medal tally at the Games to 85, including 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze medals.

This was India’s fifth men’s hockey gold at the Asian Games, following victories in 1966, 1998, 2014 and 2022.

It was also a historic edition for Indian hockey as both the men’s and women’s teams won gold medals. Hockey became only the third Indian team sport, after kabaddi and cricket, to achieve a double-gold finish at the Asian Games.

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Earlier, India started strongly and made its first circle entry in the fourth minute. Vivek then came close two minutes later, but his reverse hit went wide.

India continued to put pressure on Malaysia and earned its first penalty corner in the 12th minute. Harmanpreet Singh converted with a powerful drag-flick to give India the lead.

Malaysia responded quickly, as Shello Silverius controlled an aerial pass on the left before beating Suraj with a half-volley from a difficult angle in the 14th minute.

The first quarter ended 1-1 as Malaysia defended deep and made it difficult for India to create chances.

India regained the lead in the 23rd minute when Jugraj Singh scored from a penalty corner with a well-placed drag-flick. India went into the half-time break with a 2-1 advantage.

India continued to control possession in the third quarter but struggled to find clear openings. However, they were awarded a penalty stroke in the 43rd minute after a deflection from Mandeep Singh hit the body of a Malaysian post defender.

Hardik Singh took responsibility and converted the stroke, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to make it 3-1.

India kept attacking and earned several penalty corners in the 53rd minute. After multiple attempts and a TV review, India retained the penalty corner and finally scored in the 55th minute.

Abhishek made a run down the right before the ball reached Shilanand Lakra following a deflection. Lakra finished from close range to extend India’s lead to 4-1.

India earned another penalty corner two minutes later after a review confirmed a push on Dilpreet Singh. Harmanpreet stepped up once again and converted to make it 5-1 in the 57th minute.

India comfortably controlled the closing stages to seal the gold medal and successfully defend its Asian Games men’s hockey title.