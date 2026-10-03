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IND vs PAK: India defend Asian Games gold with 19-run win over Pakistan

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 13:57 IST | Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 13:57 IST
IND vs PAK: India defend Asian Games gold with 19-run win over Pakistan

India's players celebrate their victory Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

India defeated Pakistan in the Asian Games 2026 men’s cricket final in Nisshin to clinch gold and retain their Hangzhou 2023 title.

India successfully defended its men’s cricket title at the Asian Games 2026, defeating Pakistan by 19 runs in the final at Nisshin on Saturday (Oct 3) and taking its gold medal tally to 19 at the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

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Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

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