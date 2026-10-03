/Asian Games 2026: Kumkum Mohod clinches historic gold in women’s recurve archery

Teenager Kumkum Mohod held her nerve under pressure to win the women’s individual recurve gold at the Asian Games on Saturday (Oct 3), beating South Korea’s Oh Yejin in a thrilling shoot-off. The final ended 5-5 after regulation, before Kumkum sealed the gold with a perfect 10 in the shoot-off against Oh’s 8.

The victory made Kumkum the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games medal in the individual recurve event.

Earlier, Kumkum secured an Olympic quota place for India for the 2028 Los Angeles Games by reaching the semi-finals. She defeated China’s Jingyi Zhu 6-2 in the last four.

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Kumkum secured a 6-2 victory after taking the opening set 28-27, drawing the next two and winning the fourth set 29-28 to reach the final.

The Maharashtra archer had earlier beaten reigning world champion Kang Chaeyoung 6-4 in the quarter-finals.

Kumkum has enjoyed a successful Asian Games campaign, as she won the women’s team recurve gold alongside Ankita Bhakat and Kirti Sharma before claiming mixed pair silver with Dhiraj Bommadevara on Friday.

Her run to the individual title came against some of the sport’s biggest names, including world champion Kang and former world No. 1 Zhu.