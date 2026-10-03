/Lhuan-dre Pretorius breaks Gayle’s record for highest T20 score with sensational unbeaten 188

South Africa’s Lhuan-dre Pretorius created history by smashing an unbeaten 188 off 79 balls during the CSA T20 Challenge match between Titans and Knights in Bloemfontein. The 20-year-old left-hander broke Chris Gayle’s 13-year-old record for the highest individual score in men’s T20 cricket, surpassing Gayle’s unbeaten 175 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Pune Warriors India in the 2013 Indian Premier League.

Pretorius attacked from the very start, reaching his fifty in 24 balls and completing his century from just 40 deliveries. He then raced to 150 in 58 balls before finishing with 15 fours and 13 sixes. His strike rate was an incredible 237.97.

He missed out on becoming the first batter to score a double-century in men’s T20 cricket by just 12 runs.

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His 79-ball innings also equalled the record for the longest innings by balls faced in men’s T20 cricket. Aaron Finch and Marcus Stoinis had previously reached the same mark.

Pretorius’ stunning knock helped the Titans post 267/3, the second-highest total in CSA T20 Challenge history. The Titans still hold the competition record after scoring 271/3 against the Knights in 2022.

He also broke Dewald Brevis’ record of 162 for the highest individual score in the CSA T20 Challenge.

The innings came in Pretorius’ first match of the 2026-27 season and continued his excellent recent form. He had scored 94 and 101 in his previous two matches for South Africa against Zimbabwe and Namibia in a tri-series in September.

Despite having played only 22 international matches across formats, Pretorius has already featured in 91 T20 games and boasts a career strike rate of 150.44 in the format.

With his record-breaking 188, Pretorius has now registered the highest individual score in men’s T20 cricket.