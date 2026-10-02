/Brazil vs India: Carlo Ancelotti calls friendly an ‘opportunity’, refuses to reveal starting XI and names this Indian player as 'threat'

Carlo Ancelotti arrived in Kolkata with the aura of one of football’s most decorated coaches, but the Brazil head coach struck a measured tone ahead of his team's historic friendly against India at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday. From India's attacking threat to Brazil's next generation and the pressure of ending a long wait for another World Cup title, Ancelotti touched on several key issues during his pre-match press conference on Friday. The Italian started off by acknowledging the football passion in Kolkata and expressed his happiness at bringing the five-time world champions to India. “We are happy to be here to play against India and to show the quality that our players have,” Ancelotti said, adding that he hoped the match would be entertaining from start to finish.

Ancelotti identifies India threat

Brazil have done their homework on their opponents, with Ancelotti revealing that his coaching staff watched India's recent 1-1 draw against Panama. The Brazil coach specifically singled out Ryan Williams, who scored India's goal against Panama, as a player capable of causing problems. “We saw the last game that they played against Panama. They have a good team. In fact, with the striker Williams, that could be dangerous for us,” Ancelotti said. The acknowledgement is significant for India, who will face a Brazilian defence featuring experienced players such as captain Marquinhos. For Ancelotti, however, the focus is not simply on individual players but on understanding India's overall qualities and characteristics. Brazil are expected to dominate possession and territory, but Ancelotti's comments suggest that India’s attacking players have not gone unnoticed.

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‘This is not a test. It is an opportunity’

Ancelotti also played down the idea that Saturday's game is merely an examination for Brazil's younger players. Instead, he described the fixture as an opportunity. “For the squad and for all of the players, this is not a test. This is an opportunity,” he said. Brazil are in the process of developing a new generation of players, and Ancelotti has used the current international window to assess several players who are still establishing themselves at international level. The coach confirmed that goalkeeper Pedro Morisco will start the match, giving the youngster an opportunity to demonstrate his qualities. Ancelotti also refused to reveal Brazil's complete starting XI when asked directly about the lineup against India.

Brazil need to rediscover their ‘joy’

One of the most interesting themes from Ancelotti's press conference was his emphasis on joy. When WION asked what characteristic of Brazilian football he never wants to see disappear, Ancelotti pointed to commitment, quality and, above all, the happiness associated with playing football. “The happiness is a really important quality that the Brazilians have as a culture,” he said. For Ancelotti, that joy cannot be separated from performance. He wants his players to enjoy themselves on the pitch rather than become overwhelmed by the enormous expectations attached to the famous yellow shirt. The message comes as Brazil attempt to build a team capable of competing for major honours again.

‘The last period was not so good’

Brazil have not won the FIFA World Cup since 2002, and Ancelotti acknowledged that the national team has gone through a difficult period since its last triumph. “The last period of the national team was not so good,” he said, while stressing the importance of using a new generation of players to help Brazil compete at the highest level again. The coach pointed to the changing nature of international football, with teams becoming increasingly organised and technology playing a greater role in the modern game. For Ancelotti, rebuilding Brazil is therefore not simply about producing individual stars. It is about creating a team capable of competing collectively at the highest level.

A different challenge from club football

Ancelotti has spent much of his career managing some of Europe's biggest clubs, but he admitted that coaching a national team is a very different challenge. At club level, managers work with their players almost every day. International coaches have only limited time with their squads. That makes player selection, preparation and understanding the characteristics of individual players particularly important. Yet Ancelotti described coaching Brazil as a special and exciting responsibility. The India game gives him another opportunity to work with a squad containing a mixture of established stars and emerging talent.

India ready for a historic night

For India, Saturday's match represents a rare opportunity to face one of the biggest names in world football. Brazil and India will meet in a senior international for the first time at Salt Lake Stadium, with the fixture forming part of India's series of matches against major football nations. India drew 1-1 with Panama in Bengaluru last week before facing Brazil and then Uruguay in Kolkata.