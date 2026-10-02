/Five-time world champions are in football-mad Kolkata, yet the buzz is missing

There are few footballing names in the world that carry the weight of Brazil. Five World Cup titles. The famous yellow shirt. Pele, Garrincha, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Kaka and Neymar. A footballing identity that has travelled far beyond Brazil's borders and, for generations, found an especially passionate audience in India. And then there is Kolkata. A city where football is not simply a sport but a part of its cultural fabric. A city where club rivalries are passed down through generations, where football debates can begin anywhere, from tea stalls to office corridors, and where the game has historically commanded an almost unmatched emotional following.

So, when Brazil arrived in Kolkata ahead of their friendly against India, the expectation was obvious. The city would turn yellow. Brazilian flags would appear on the streets. Posters would go up. Fans would gather outside the team hotel. Yellow jerseys would suddenly become the city's most visible colour. Football would dominate conversations. But, at least in the build-up to Saturday's match, something feels strangely different.

Brazil are in Kolkata. The five-time world champions are here. Their players have arrived, their team is staying in the city and preparations for the India game are underway. Yet, beyond the official arrangements, Kolkata feels surprisingly normal. There is no overwhelming Brazil-themed takeover of the city. No explosion of posters across every corner. No unmistakable sense that one of football's biggest national teams has descended on a city that proudly calls itself one of India's football capitals. And that contrast is difficult to ignore. Because this is Brazil. And this is Kolkata.

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The Selecao's arrival was certainly noticed. Fans turned up hoping to catch a glimpse of the players, while the team's movement from the airport to the hotel was closely followed. But once the convoy disappeared behind the security cordon, the city largely returned to its routine. The streets did not suddenly become yellow. The walls did not suddenly become Brazilian. The football frenzy that many expected has, for now, remained largely absent.

Where are the posters? Where is the yellow?

Walk around parts of Kolkata and the most striking thing is not necessarily what you see, but what you don't. There are no huge waves of Brazilian posters dominating the city. Brazilian flags are not hanging from every balcony. Yellow jerseys are not flooding the streets. There is no overwhelming sense that the city is preparing to host one of the biggest football teams in the world.

Of course, there is excitement. There are fans waiting for the match. There is interest in the Brazilian players. There is anticipation about seeing India take on one of the most decorated teams in international football. But excitement and frenzy are not necessarily the same thing. And this feels much closer to anticipation than a full-blown football carnival.

That is perhaps what makes the situation so intriguing.

If Brazil were visiting a city without a deep football culture, the muted atmosphere might not be particularly surprising.

But Kolkata is different. Football has deep roots here. For decades, the sport has been woven into the city's identity. Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have built generations of supporters. Children have grown up discussing football with parents and grandparents. The city's football culture has survived changing generations, changing players and changing sporting trends.

Brazil, too, has always occupied a special place in Indian football fandom. For generations of Indian supporters, the Brazilian national team represented the romantic side of football, flair, creativity, attacking football and individual brilliance. Brazilian legends became household names even among people who did not regularly watch international football. Which makes the relatively quiet build-up to this match even more curious.

Is the price of the spectacle a factor?

There is also the question of tickets. Not all the available tickets for the India-Brazil friendly have been sold ahead of the match. For an occasion involving a five-time World Cup-winning nation, that is notable. Ticket prices have been one of the talking points around the game, with the cost potentially making the experience difficult for some supporters. And there is an obvious tension here.

For a football fan, watching Brazil live in Kolkata could be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. But for many ordinary supporters, particularly youngsters and families, the price of attending a match can become a significant consideration.

The emotional value of seeing Brazil in person may be enormous. The financial cost can be equally real. And perhaps that has contributed to the disconnect between the scale of the occasion and what is visible on the streets. It is one thing to admire Brazil from a television screen or a mobile phone. It is another to pay a premium to watch them live.

Perhaps the real frenzy is still waiting

But there is another possibility. Maybe Kolkata simply has not reached that moment yet. Football atmospheres can change dramatically on match day. A relatively quiet city can transform within a few hours when thousands of supporters begin heading towards the stadium. The yellow shirts could suddenly appear. Flags could come out.

Chants could begin. And the roads leading to the stadium could become a sea of football supporters. That is when the absence of posters and street-level frenzy could suddenly become irrelevant. Because once Brazil walk onto the pitch, everything could change. The sight of that famous yellow shirt on an Indian football field could produce the atmosphere that has so far been missing. And perhaps that is what Kolkata is waiting for.

Brazil's arrival is bigger than one friendly

There is also something symbolic about this fixture. India rarely gets the opportunity to host a team with Brazil's footballing pedigree. Brazil are not simply another international opponent. They are a football institution. Five World Cup titles, countless legendary players and a style of football that has influenced generations across the world. For Indian football fans, particularly those who grew up watching Brazil's golden generations, this is an opportunity to see that legacy up close.

But football fandom has changed. The generation that grew up idolising Pelé, Ronaldo and Ronaldinho is not necessarily the same generation that follows today's Brazilian team. Social media has changed how fans consume football. The emotional connection that once manifested through posters, flags, murals and street celebrations can now exist almost entirely online. A player can trend globally without a single poster being put up in a city. A fan can celebrate a team without ever wearing its jersey in public. Perhaps the Brazil buzz exists. Perhaps it is simply less visible than it once was.

A strange disconnect

And that is what makes Brazil's visit to Kolkata so fascinating. There is no shortage of ingredients for a football carnival. Brazil are here. India are playing them. The match is taking place in Kolkata. And Kolkata has one of the deepest football cultures in India. On paper, it is almost the perfect combination. Yet the build-up has been surprisingly restrained. There is something almost surreal about knowing that Brazil's players are staying in the city while life around them continues largely as normal.

The biggest visible signs of their presence are concentrated around the team's hotel, training and security arrangements. Outside those areas, Kolkata has largely carried on. Perhaps the frenzy is coming. Perhaps it will arrive with the fans on match day. Perhaps the moment Brazil's players step onto the pitch, the city will finally find its voice. Because this match should feel bigger than an ordinary international friendly. It should feel like an event.