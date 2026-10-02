/WATCH | Vini, Vini! Vinicius Junior gets biggest cheers as Brazil touch down in Kolkata

Five-time world champions Brazil arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday evening under tight security, beginning their stay ahead of Saturday's much-anticipated friendly against India. The Brazilian contingent landed at around 8:45pm and left through the VIP gate in two buses painted in the Selecao's trademark yellow and green. Two pilot cars led the convoy to the team's hotel on EM Bypass near Science City, while six private vehicles carried other officials.

With security arrangements at their highest level, police prevented fans from gathering near the airport or lining the roads along the team's route. Only a small number of supporters managed to catch a glimpse of the Brazilian players. The touring contingent, comprising around 90 people, had an 11-minute window to exit the airport. Police had also planned an eight-minute window for the convoy to reach the hotel. Security was subsequently tightened around the team hotel, with people not associated with the Brazilian delegation kept away from the premises.

Vini gets biggest cheers

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Despite the restrictions, the excitement surrounding Brazil's arrival was evident inside the hotel. Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, wearing a yellow hat, received the loudest cheers as chants of ‘Vini, Vini’ rang out through the lobby. The players were seen wearing olive-green hoodies, shorts and yellow caps as they entered the hotel. Brazil, however, arrived without Barcelona forward Raphinha. The winger suffered a right-thigh niggle during Brazil's 4-2 victory over Australia and has returned to Spain for treatment. Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti and one player will attend the pre-match press conference at the team hotel on Friday morning. The team will then train at Salt Lake Stadium from 4pm as preparations for the India game continue.

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Brazil bring special food arrangements

The Selecao have also brought their own chef and hygiene manager to Kolkata, with extensive arrangements made to meet the team's dietary requirements. Meat, cheese and even water have been brought in for the squad, while the hotel has made special provisions for food preparation and storage. "They have a 30-minute window to prepare and consume the food. We will use only Bhetki fish for them. The rest of the meat products, mainly turkey, chicken and lamb, are all imported," a hotel official said. The arrangements highlight the detailed planning involved in hosting one of the world's biggest football teams, with Brazil's staff overseeing everything from food and hygiene to training and preparations.

India's World Cup-level test

The India-Brazil friendly is part of the Blue Tigers' series of matches against World Cup heavyweights. India began the series with a September 25 fixture against Panama in Bengaluru. They will then face two-time world champions Uruguay, coached by former Brazil star Diego Forlan, on October 6. The Blue Tigers are also scheduled to travel to New Zealand for two more friendlies in November. For Brazil, the India game will be their final fixture of the international break. The Selecao arrive in Kolkata after beating Australia 4-2.

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