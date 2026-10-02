/Fifty years after Pelé, Kolkata hosts Brazil. Where is Bengal's own football legacy?

When Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil landed in Kolkata on Thursday, the city had its first glimpse of the five-time world champions in nearly five decades. Saturday's friendly against India, at the Salt Lake Stadium, is one of three fixtures in the window. India play Brazil on October 3 and Uruguay on October 6, both in Kolkata. One of Bengal's football icons is watching the celebrations from outside.

Gautam Sarkar, the former India international and ex-captain of both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, man-marked Pelé on September 24, 1977, says he has not been invited.

The man who marked Pelé

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On September 24, 1977, nearly 80,000 fans packed Eden Gardens to watch Pelé's New York Cosmos play Mohun Bagan. Coach P.K. Banerjee gave the midfielder the job of man-marking the Brazilian great. A photograph of Sarkar tackling Pelé made the front pages the next day, and still has pride of place in his home.

Pelé noticed. Sarkar later recalled the great man telling him he was the number 14 who "did not allow me to move," and said he was left "awe-struck." A former India international who went on to captain both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, Sarkar told WION that Brazil's visit is "historic." He said, however, that no one has acknowledged him ahead of it.

Speaking exclusively to WION, Sarkar welcomed Brazil's arrival.

“It is a great moment for all of us,” he said. “Brazil is Brazil. Whether they lose or win doesn't matter; they are five-time champions.”

Asked about being left off the guest list, he said: “It doesn’t matter to me, but it is very unfortunate. It is time to recognise our own players as well.”

“A long-term project”

His message goes beyond personal disappointment. Spectacle, he argues, is no substitute for grassroots investment, proper coaching and club support for young players. He also says political will has been missing.

Sarkar's sharper criticism is aimed at how Bengal treats its young players. West Bengal has won the Santosh Trophy 32 times, more than any other team. Yet he says the state that once supplied seven or eight players to the national side now sends only one or two. In 2022, India played a tournament without a single Bengali player for the first time.

“Till today, whether from the association, the government sector or the private sector, we have not been able to take any such long-term step,” Sarkar said. “Grassroots-level players, the talent of tomorrow, are still being deprived.”

His prescription starts with selection: “It must be impartial and honest.” Then comes grooming.

“Basically, honing their skills and grooming them. It is a long-term project. And it should not be fixed only in one particular state.”

Asked whether political will was lacking, he replied: “Maybe. Bengal has such an affinity for football that priority must be given. There is a lot of talent in West Bengal”.

On the new state government, he urged patience but not complacency.

“Only to bring Brazil, only to bring Uruguay is not the solution,” he said. “This is the time we should think about how we are developing our own players.”

The compliment of a lifetime

Sarkar still remembers the build-up to 1977.

“It was absolutely out of our imagination,” he said. Pelé's side had already played national teams from Korea, China and Japan on the tour, before arriving in Kolkata.

His own assignment came with a caveat.

“Pelé is not going to stay in one place on a 120 by 80 yard field,” he recalled telling his teammates.

After the match, Pelé took the microphone and praised Mohun Bagan's performance. When Sarkar's name was announced, Pelé recognised him as the player wearing number 14. Sarkar says the moment “will really stay with me till my death.”

Legendary footballer Chuni Goswami then told him to retire on that high. Sarkar's response was to keep playing.

“This compliment has given me great courage and encouragement, so that I will try to continue another 10 years,” he recalled.

Sarkar, who once refused to be overawed by Pelé, offers the same advice to today's players. His tip: don't be a fanboy. His larger question is whether the city that celebrates Brazil will invest in the players it needs.