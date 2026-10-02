/Retired school teacher in Alaska frightens Trump ahead of midterm polls

What's in a name, you may ask? A retired school teacher living on a remote Alaskan island was in for a shock after being suddenly admonished by Trump. But what was the reason for the U.S. president's anger?

Well, his name happens to be the same as the Republican candidate running for a Senate seat. In an angry outburst at the White House, Trump accused Democrats of fielding Daniel J. Sullivan junior as a dummy candidate for the Senate election in Alaska. According to him, this was an attempt to siphon votes from Republican Senator Dan S. Sullivan, who is seeking a third term.

Now, Trump believes that the voters' confusion over the two Dan Sullivans could enable a victory for Democratic candidate Mary Peltola. It is worth noting that Democrats have not won a Senate seat in Alaska since 2008.

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Now, this election matters in the larger scheme of things as Alaska is a battleground state whose result could determine whether Republicans retain their majority in the U.S. Senate. Democrats need only a net gain of four seats in the midterm polls due in November to secure an outright majority in the Senate.

What does Sullivan junior make of the furore though?

Speaking to the Times, he termed Trump's diatribe 'intimidating, frustrating and unjust'. Denying that he was a Democratic plant, he maintained that he had every right to run for the election.

While Alaska's Supreme Court also ruled that he is eligible to contest the polls, reports indicate that the US Department of Justice may launch a federal investigation into his candidacy.

According to reports, public opinion on his candidature is mixed. While not everyone is willing to denounce him, others are not convinced that he is politically neutral.

For instance, some flagged the fact that Sullivan junior announced his intention to contest the polls on May 29, which was three days after the Democratic candidate addressed a rally.

Desperate to shore up his numbers, amid growing backlash over the Iran war, Trump is leaving no stone unturned to ensure his candidate's victory.

For instance, he announced that South Korea would invest $ 54 billion in a natural gas pipeline in Alaska to export gas.