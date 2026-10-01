/Family of Renee Good, killed in immigration crackdown, sues US government and ICE agent

The family of Renee Good, a 37-year-old unarmed US citizen who was shot dead by an immigration agent on Thursday (Oct. 01), filed a lawsuit against the Donald Trump administration over her death. Good was killed in Minneapolis on January 7 when an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent fired three shots into her car during Operation Metro Surge, the administration's mass deployment in Minnesota.

Her family filed two lawsuits in federal court on Thursday, alleging wrongful death and civil rights violations.

Family seeks accountability over Good's death

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One lawsuit names the United States and seeks damages under the Federal Tort Claims Act. It accuses the government of wrongful death, negligence and other misconduct.

The second lawsuit names ICE agent Jonathan Ross along with senior Trump administration officials, including then Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller.

The lawsuit alleges that Trump administration officials accused Good of terrorism. Noem also claimed during a press conference that Good had "attempted to run a law enforcement officer over."

Good's brother Brent Ganger said the family wants accountability for her death.

“I stand here with fierce determination to do what is right for my sister, for her children, and for our country — and that is to insist on accountability,” Good’s brother NBC news quoted him as saying, Brent Ganger, said in a statement. “What happened to her on January 7th and what has happened to far too many people in the last year is not what America is about. We can and must do better, and the Constitution must be the roadmap back to decency and the rule of law.”

The second lawsuit alleges a conspiracy to violate civil rights under provisions of the 1871 Ku Klux Klan Act. It claims the immigration operation deliberately targeted Somali and Hispanic communities and aimed to intimidate people who protested or monitored federal agents.

"Renee's death was not an accident," the family's lawyers said, calling it the "predictable result" of policies that encouraged aggressive confrontations.

Trump administration defends immigration agents

The Trump administration has defended its immigration crackdown and the actions of its officers. It maintains that Ross was justified in using deadly force.

Video of the shooting showed Good speaking calmly with officers from inside her vehicle shortly before she tried to drive away.

The family's lawsuit says Good was unarmed, was not suspected of any crime and was steering away from Ross when he opened fire.

Good's death led to protests in Minneapolis and increased scrutiny of the administration's deportation campaign.

Two weeks later, federal immigration agents fatally shot another US citizen, intensive care nurse Alex Pretti, during a confrontation in the city.

Good's death also led to turmoil inside the Justice Department after federal prosecutors in Minneapolis were prevented from investigating the agents involved. Several prosecutors resigned in protest.