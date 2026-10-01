/Emirates Dubai-London flight declares mid-air emergency, diverts to Frankfurt

An Emirates A380 travelling from Dubai to London Heathrow declared a mid-air emergency and was diverted to Frankfurt on Thursday (Oct 1). The flight EK31 squawked 7700, which is a code for a general emergency and began descending near Frankfurt Airport. The flight had departed from Dubai International Airport at 11:25 am local time. The airline later confirmed the incident, saying that it was due to a passenger on board suffering a medical emergency that required immediate diversion.

In a statement, Emirates said, “Flight #EK31 from Dubai to London Heathrow diverted to Frankfurt due to a medical emergency involving a passenger onboard.”

The statement added that the flight’s cabin crew provided assistance during the flight and medical support was arranged for the passenger on arrival. The passenger was disembarked after landing at Frankfurt Airport, where they received further medical attention.

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“Our cabin crew provided assistance during the flight, and medical support was arranged on arrival. The aircraft landed safely in Frankfurt, where the passenger disembarked to receive further medical attention,” the statement read.

The airline added that the flight will continue its journey to London Heathrow, departing at about 6 pm local Frankfurt time.

“The flight is expected to continue its journey to London Heathrow at approximately 18:00 local Frankfurt time,” Emirates said.