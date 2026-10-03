/India vs Brazil football match 2026: Live streaming details, venue, prediction, lineups. All you need to know

The Indian football team will face five-time world champions Brazil in a historic international friendly at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, popularly known as Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata on Saturday (October 3). The highly anticipated India vs Brazil football match will kick off at 7:30pm IST and will be available for live streaming and television broadcast in India. The fixture will mark the first-ever senior men's international meeting between India and Brazil. It will also be Brazil's first senior men's international match on Indian soil. Brazil, ranked no. 5 in the FIFA rankings, will be the highest-ranked opponent India have faced since the FIFA rankings were introduced in 1992. India are currently ranked no. 138 in the world.

India vs Brazil: India look to build on Panama draw

India enter the high-profile encounter after securing a 1-1 draw against world no. 44 Panama in Bengaluru last week. Ryan Williams put the Blue Tigers ahead in the first half before Panama's Omar Valencia scored the equaliser after the break. India remained competitive throughout the contest despite a 94-place difference between the two teams in the FIFA rankings. However, the challenge against Brazil will be significantly tougher. Brazil arrive in Kolkata after playing two friendly matches against Australia. Carlo Ancelotti's side drew 1-1 with Australia in Townsville before recording a 4-2 victory in Brisbane.

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Vinicius Junior headlines Brazil attack

Vinicius Junior, who scored in Brazil's 4-2 win over Australia in Brisbane, will be one of the major attractions for Indian football fans. Brazil's attacking options also include Endrick, Rayan, Estevao Willian, Pedro and Samuel Lino. Raphinha, who was initially included in the Brazil squad, will miss the match against India after suffering a thigh injury during the game against Australia. Brazil have not called up a replacement. Chelsea forward Joao Pedro had earlier withdrawn from the squad because of injury and was replaced by Fluminense midfielder Gabriel Martinelli. Brazil's squad also includes established defenders and midfielders such as Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes and Bruno Guimaraes. Ancelotti is continuing to shape his squad following the FIFA World Cup 2026.

India vs Brazil: Blue Tigers prepare for another tough test

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For India, the match represents another opportunity to compete against elite international opposition. Khalid Jamil has several experienced players at his disposal, including goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, defenders Anwar Ali and Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Manvir Singh and Ryan Williams. The Brazil fixture will also serve as an important preparation game ahead of India's next major challenge. The Blue Tigers are scheduled to face two-time world champions Uruguay at the same venue on October 6.

Where to watch India vs Brazil football 2026 live

The India vs Brazil 2026 football friendly will be available for live streaming on SonyLIV in India. The match will also be broadcast live on Sony Sports 2, Sony Sports 3, Sony Sports 4 and Sony Aath.

Match: India vs Brazil

Competition: International Friendly

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

Date: October 3, 2026, Saturday

Kick-off: 7:30pm IST

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

TV telecast: Sony Sports 2, Sony Sports 3, Sony Sports 4 and Sony Aath

India vs Brazil score prediction:

India: 1

Brazil: 3

India football team squad 2026

Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar, Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, Sahal Abdul Samad, Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams and Vikram Partap Singh.

Brazil football team squad 2026