/India vs Brazil: ‘We have to handle pressure’, Khalid Jamil tells players ahead of historic clash in Kolkata

The gulf between India and five-time world champions Brazil may be enormous, but India head coach Khalid Jamil wants his players to embrace the occasion rather than be overwhelmed by it. With the Blue Tigers set to face sixth-ranked Brazil at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday in one of the biggest games in Indian football, Jamil has urged his players to handle the pressure, keep their approach simple and give everything on the pitch.

India head into the blockbuster encounter less than a week after holding world no. 44 Panama to a 1-1 draw, but Jamil knows Brazil present an entirely different challenge. "Pressure is there. I am not lying. Pressure is there. But we must take pressure," Jamil said at the pre-match press conference on Friday. Asked whether the magnitude of the occasion could lead to sleepless nights, Jamil acknowledged the importance of the game but insisted that his players must focus on their task. "Talking about sleep, everybody knows the importance of this game. And tomorrow, yes, we have to give our best."

Jamil's message to India: Keep it simple

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For Jamil, Brazil's stature should not force India to abandon its basic principles. The India coach wants his players to concentrate on their individual responsibilities rather than attempt something extraordinary simply because they are facing one of the world's most decorated teams. "According to me, you must do simple things. Not to do extra," he said.

Jamil also warned that against a team of Brazil's quality, even small mistakes could prove costly. “We already told the player, we are playing with good team. Any mistake will cost us very badly. So, we have to give our best and be cautious.” The coach also rejected the idea that India can approach the match with a 'nothing-to-lose' mentality. "No, it is not like that. Yes, we are playing with a good team. One of the best teams in the world. But we have to take responsibility and give our best. Not to take it lightly," he said. "The result, it is not in our hand. If you give your best, anything can happen."

India ready to adapt against Brazil

Jamil is not committing his team to a purely defensive approach against Brazil. Instead, he said India will adapt according to how the game develops. "If it is required to be defensive, we have to be defensive. If we have to attack, we will attack according to the situation," Jamil said. “And yes, if you are playing a stronger team, defensively you have to be strong.” The India coach also warned his players against focusing solely on Brazil's biggest stars, insisting that the Selecao possess quality throughout their squad. "They are defensively very strong. Attacking is good. If we don't focus on one thing, we have to concentrate on the other," he said. "Overall, we have to be alert all the time. Because they have quality players. They don't have only one player. All the players, even a substitute."

‘Fear will be there’: Jamil on Brazil pressure

Jamil accepted that fear and pressure are inevitable when India face a team of Brazil's stature. His message, however, is that his players must learn to manage those emotions rather than allow them to dictate their performance. “Fear will be there. As I told you, pressure will be there. We have to handle pressure. Just go there and give your best. Whatever responsibility is given, you must think on it and do simple things.” With expectations building around the historic encounter, Jamil had a simple message for those supporting the national team. "We have, everyone must support India. Only one word. That's it," he signed off.

Anwar Ali: India must trust Jamil's plan

India defender Anwar Ali echoed his coach's call for composure, saying the players must trust the tactical plan and take responsibility on the pitch. "We have to just go through our coach's plan. So we have to follow that. And in the field, we have to take responsibilities. Every player has to prove themselves and give their 100 per cent," Anwar said.

The defender said India's performance against Panama can provide confidence, but believes the team must now turn its attention completely towards Brazil. “I think last match we played very good. But we have to forget that match because we have a very big game tomorrow. So we have to focus on that and give our 100%.” Anwar also acknowledged that India will have to make tactical adjustments because Brazil pose a different challenge from Panama. "As I said, Brazil and Panama have different tactics. So, we have to go through our coach's plan. In that game, we had different plans. So, in this game, maybe we will change," he said. "And maybe we will see what we have done mistakenly in the last game. So, we don't have to do the same."

Anwar calls for calm against Brazil

The India defender said respecting Brazil's quality should not translate into fear or overthinking. "Of course, we have to take pressure because it is a very big game. We don't have to be casual or over-thinking. We just have to focus," he said.