/‘It’s my first and last game’: Marquinhos reveals mindset ahead of Brazil’s India clash

Brazil captain Marquinhos believes the extraordinary reception his team has received in India can provide the perfect motivation as the five-time world champions prepare to face India in Kolkata. Playing in India for the first time in his career, Marquinhos admitted that the level of affection for the Brazilian national team has left a strong impression on him. Even after years with the Selecao, the veteran defender said the experience of arriving in a country where supporters have such a deep connection with Brazil was special.

“It’s really impressive, the affection and the desire they have to have the national team, to live this moment with the players,” Marquinhos said during his pre-match press conference. For the Brazil captain, however, the best way to repay that affection is on the pitch. He believes performances, victories and the quality of Brazil's football are what ultimately create a genuine connection with supporters. And in Kolkata, the Brazilian squad has received an opportunity to experience that connection first-hand.

‘A golden opportunity’

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Marquinhos described Brazil's visit to India as a ‘golden opportunity’, particularly at a time when the national team is attempting to build momentum in a new cycle. He said the players want to reconnect with Brazilian supporters while also recognising the enormous following Brazil enjoys outside the country. India, he suggested, is among the places where the Selecao have particularly strong support.

The packed reception surrounding the team has therefore not simply been viewed as a spectacle by the Brazil players. Marquinhos believes it can directly influence their performance. “We have to do this in our favour and as motivation,” he said. The captain wants Brazil to take the warmth and enthusiasm they have experienced in Kolkata onto the pitch and use it to push themselves towards a strong performance and victory.

‘There are no friendlies for Brazil’

Marquinhos also echoed Carlo Ancelotti's belief that there are effectively no ordinary friendlies when Brazil take the field. For a team carrying the history and expectations of the Selecao, every match comes with pressure. The defender, who has experienced multiple World Cups, said he understands that pressure better than most. But he also stressed that the lessons from his own career cannot simply be imposed on Brazil's emerging generation.

The new players must experience their own challenges and draw their own conclusions. For Marquinhos, the combination of experience and new talent can bring fresh enthusiasm to Brazil's next cycle. “Every game is very special,” he said, describing each appearance for Brazil as though it could be his first and last. That mindset, he explained, helps him give everything to the famous yellow shirt without later having regrets.

Brazil looking to rebuild confidence

The India game also comes at an important stage for Brazil as the team looks to move beyond the disappointment of its previous World Cup campaign. Marquinhos insisted that the squad cannot remain focused on what happened in the past. Instead, Brazil's immediate priorities are straightforward: regain confidence, play well and win matches. The longer-term objective remains the World Cup, but Marquinhos believes that success in the next tournament will be built through smaller goals and performances along the way. “This is a cycle,” he said, stressing the importance of using every opportunity to prepare the squad and develop confidence ahead of the next World Cup.

A message for India's players

Marquinhos was also asked about the Indian players who will share the pitch with Brazil, an occasion that could represent a major career moment for several of them. His response was respectful rather than dismissive. He acknowledged that India have been analysed ahead of the match and said every game can produce its own moments and its own story. For the Brazilian captain, the opportunity to play against the Selecao represents a shared dream for players on both sides.