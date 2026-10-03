/Asian Games 2026: Aman Sehrawat clinches men’s freestyle 57kg gold

India’s Aman Sehrawat defeated reigning world champion Han Chong Song of North Korea 11-7 in the men’s freestyle 57kg final to win gold at the 2026 Asian Games on Saturday (Oct 3). The 23-year-old wrestler from Haryana produced a strong performance across the two periods and remained in control for most of the bout.

Sehrawat took a 4-1 lead in the opening period. Chong Song fought back in the second, scoring three consecutive double-point moves to put pressure on the Indian, however, Sehrawat responded well, regained his advantage and held on to secure the gold medal.

Sehrawat also appeared to have the edge in stamina and stayed aggressive throughout the contest. He was visibly frustrated when Chong Song appeared to seek a break after claiming an injury.

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The victory gave India its fourth wrestling medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games and took the country’s overall gold medal tally to 20.

Who is Aman Sehrawat?

Sehrawat faced a difficult childhood after losing both his parents by the age of 11. Wrestling later became his source of focus and motivation.

Inspired by Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, Sehrawat moved to Delhi’s Chhatrasal Stadium at the age of 10, where he trained under coach Lalit Kumar and developed his attacking style.

In 2022, Sehrawat became the first Indian wrestler to win gold at the Under-23 World Wrestling Championships in Spain. He followed that with gold at the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships in Kazakhstan.

His biggest breakthrough came at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he won bronze in the 57kg category after defeating Puerto Rico’s Darian Cruz.