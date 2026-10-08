/IPL: James Hopes, Brad Haddin leave Punjab Kings coaching staff

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are searching for a new bowling coach and fielding coach after two members of Ricky Ponting’s coaching staff recently resigned, taking the total number of staff departures from the franchise to three since the end of IPL 2026. According to media reports, fielding coach Brad Haddin and bowling coach James Hopes have stepped down after taking up roles in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Earlier this year, Sairaj Bahutule also left PBKS after being appointed as the bowling coach of the Indian men’s cricket team.

The report added that the PBKS management will suggest potential replacements, but Ponting will have the final say. The former Australia captain joined PBKS ahead of IPL 2025 and guided the team to the playoffs in his first season, their first appearance in the knockouts since 2014.

PBKS went on to reach the final in 2025 but lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In IPL 2026, however, they finished fifth despite making a strong start to the season.

The arrival of Shreyas Iyer as captain and Ponting as head coach has brought a major change in PBKS’ fortunes over the last two seasons.

After finishing runners-up in 2014, PBKS failed to finish higher than fifth for the next 10 seasons, however, the Iyer-Ponting combination helped the team top the points table last season.

Ponting had joined the franchise after leaving Delhi Capitals, while Iyer became PBKS’ most expensive signing after they paid INR 26.75 crore for him at the mega auction, making him the second-most expensive player overall at the time.

Iyer’s strong performances with the bat and his leadership also helped him earn the India T20I captaincy earlier this year.