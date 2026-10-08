/‘You earned that love’: Messi’s wife shares heartfelt message as football icon bids farewell to international stage

Antonela Roccuzzo, wife of football legend Lionel Messi, penned an emotional message for her husband after he ended his international career in Buenos Aires. Messi signed off in memorable fashion, scoring one goal and providing two assists in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Benin in his farewell match at home on Tuesday.

After the game, Roccuzzo shared an emotional post on Instagram, praising Messi for the love and respect he received during his international farewell and said that he earned it through his personality, humility, commitment and dedication to Argentina. She also called it a privilege to have been part of his journey and thanked him for everything he had taught them.

“There are nights that explain a whole life. And last night was one of those. How beautiful it was to see you surrounded by so much love, so many people thanking you and giving back everything you gave them for so many years. You earned that love. You built it with your personality, your humility, your commitment, and the heart you always gave for this jersey.



What a privilege to have walked this path by your side and what a thrill to see you close such a huge chapter of your life in this way. Thank you for teaching us so much! We love you! @leomessi. Always with you,” she said.

Messi’s farewell match and the events leading up to it were filled with emotional moments celebrating his remarkable legacy. His teammates, football legends and fans paid tribute to him, while Messi himself also showed his emotions during the occasion.

From receiving an honorary doctorate from the University of Buenos Aires to being honoured with a special drone show featuring key moments from his career, Messi received a farewell worthy of a football icon in a country where the sport holds a special place.

Alongside Diego Maradona, Messi remains one of Argentina’s most admired footballers. He played a key role in helping the country win major titles and achieve several milestones during his international career.