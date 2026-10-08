/BCCI thanks Ajit Agarkar for 'some truly special moments' as India men's chief selector

Ajit Agarkar's tenure with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has ended, and the board has thanked him for his service. Agarkar spent three years and three months in the position, and in that period, India won three ICC trophies, including two back-to-back T20 World Cups. In his tenure, the Indian team saw a transition in the T20I and Test teams, with senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (Test and T20I), Ravi Ashwin (all formats), Cheteshwar Pujara (all formats), and Ravindra Jadeja (T20Is) retiring.

BCCI thanks Agarkar for service as chief selector

BCCI, in a social media post, recalled the trophies won by India during Agarkar's tenure as the chief selector and wrote: "A tenure marked by some truly special moments for Indian cricket – three ICC trophies, two Asia Cup titles and back-to-back Asian Games Gold medals, along with a run to the 2023 ODI World Cup final."

"Thank you, Mr Ajit Agarkar for your commitment, conviction and contribution as Chairman of the Men’s Selection Committee. Wishing you the very best for the journey ahead."

Agarkar's tenure, however, was marked by some controversies as well, with questions over Rohit and Kohli's future in ODIs as well as their possible participation in ODI World Cup 2027. Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami was also constantly overlooked by the Agarkar-led selection committee despite performing in domestic tournaments.

The BCCI announced India's squad for the New Zealand series on Tuesday (Oct 6), with the selection meeting chaired by Pragyan Ojha, and it handed a comeback to another veteran pacer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, after a four-year hiatus.

The BCCI wanted to extend Agarkar's tenure, but the former player declined, and now the board has invited applications for the post.