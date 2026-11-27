Actress Sai Pallavi has been known for a no-makeup look at various public outings and even for certain films. The actress, who is currently basking in the success of her recent film Ramayana: Part 1, where she played Sita, has opened up about her choice of going bare-skinned and what the responses were from the directors who allowed her to do so in the films.

Sai, who completed 10 years in the film industry recently, has avoided makeup as much as she can ever since her debut in the Malayalam film Premam.

Sai Pallavi on her no-makeup rule

In a recent interaction with Barkha Dutt for We The Women, Sai spoke about what made her choose not to wear makeup despite being a public figure.

The actor said, "This has been a conversation that everybody has brought up over the last 10 years. To be honest, I was insecure in the beginning of my career, but over time you realise that there is some sort of a film between the actual audience and the people who are performing. Because I think the audience wants to consume something that is real, and I have picked roles which have real women in real situations. So you would not want to look airbrushed, where people would not want to connect with the character. I have always been true to the characters and the directors have never seen anything wrong with that."

She added, “Over time I did learn to be myself. It is all your own. Right now, I have some lip gloss, an eyeliner and some moisturiser on. This is not to flaunt, but if I have a layer of foundation or concealer, I feel like a different person, and it does not work for me. That is as simple as that, and if you feel good wearing makeup, then it's your call. You should not have to fit yourself in a box to be a certain way.”

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita, and Yash plays Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, with music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.