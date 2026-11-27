TheRamayanateam, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Namit Malhotra, Nitesh Tiwari and Niraj Sanghai, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 26, making the occasion memorable for the cast and crew as the film continues to enjoy global success. After the meeting, Shah shared a few glimpses of his interaction with the team on X. Hours later, actress Sai Pallavi responded to his post with a heartfelt note about meeting the prominent political leader and how special the moment was for her.

Amit Shah shares glimpses of his meeting with the Ramayana team

On November 26, Amit Shah met the Ramayana team in New Delhi and shared pictures from the interaction on his official X account. The Home Minister congratulated the team for bringing the ideals and values of Lord Rama to the big screen and introducing the iconic story to a new generation through modern filmmaking.

He wrote, "Met the team behind the film 'Ramayana' in New Delhi. Congratulations to the entire team on this innovative effort to bring the ideals of duty, sacrifice and integrity that Lord Shri Ram, the embodiment of righteousness, set through his life to the new generation through modern cinematic technology."

Sai Pallavi replied to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's post

A few hours later, Sai went to the comments section of Amit Shah's post and shared her heartfelt reaction to the meeting. Expressing gratitude, the actress said the interaction was especially memorable for her.

She replied, "Thank you so much for the time and appreciation, Sri. Amit Shah ji 🙏🏻 @AmitShah It was an absolute honour!"

Before meeting the Union Home Minister, Ramayana actor Ranbir visited the iconic Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi on Gurupurab to seek blessings and pay his gratitude. The actor was spotted offering prayers with the film's team. For the outing, he wore a light blue kurta, a brown vest, and an orange head covering/turban.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra along with Yash, Ramayana: Part 1 is a mythological saga that was released worldwide on November 5. Featuring an ensemble cast led by Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Ravie Dubey, the film has become a massive success not only in India but internationally too.

Completing 22 days at the box office, the film continues its strong theatrical run and has collected Rs 9.65 crore across 15,418 shows, taking its total India net collection to Rs 1,185 crore, as per the Sacnilk report. Overseas, the mythological saga reportedly earned Rs 10 crore on Day 22, bringing its total overseas gross to Rs 592 crore. As a result, Ramayana Part 1 has pushed its worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,777.00 crore.