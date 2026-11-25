Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is facing two federal charges in the United States over the alleged possession of child sexual abuse material. A grand jury in Los Angeles indicted the 82-year-old on Tuesday after federal investigators examined evidence recovered from storage facilities in California.

According to the US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California, the indictment concerns Markle's alleged possession of 35mm film negatives containing sexually explicit material involving children, as quoted by the BBC. Prosecutors allege that he knowingly possessed the material on October 30 and November 4.

The indictment also states that the material included images involving at least one prepubescent minor and a child who had not yet turned 12.

This makes federal charges against Markle go from one to two. He was initially charged on November 5 with a single count of possessing child sexual abuse material, and arrested the next day on November 6.

What did investigators find in Thomas Markle's storage units?

The investigation reportedly came to light after Markle's son, Thomas Markle Jr., alerted authorities about material he had allegedly discovered at his father's residence in Cebu, Philippines.

In October, Markle Jr. reportedly told investigators that he had come across several boxes containing inappropriate images while going through his father's belongings.

According to The Sun, he described the collection as containing “hundreds, if not thousands” of images.

The allegations subsequently led to investigations in multiple countries, including the United States and the Philippines.

Federal investigators also examined two storage units in the Los Angeles area that Markle had reportedly rented since 2008.

During searches of the facilities, FBI agents recovered approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives and books suspected of containing child sexual abuse material.

According to prosecutors, some of the photographs appeared to show Markle with underage children. A witness who had known him since the 1970s reportedly identified him in at least two of the images.

Thomas Markle remains in custody

Markle is currently being held in Florida after his release conditions were revoked earlier this month.

Following his November 6 arrest at a senior care facility in Lakeland, Florida, he was initially allowed to remain out of custody under certain conditions. These included house arrest and wearing an electronic monitoring device.

However, prosecutors alleged that he subsequently removed or cut off his ankle monitor. Following the incident, a judge revoked his release conditions and ordered him back into custody on November 10.

He has since remained detained in Florida.

The indictment comes days after a Florida judge determined that Markle was mentally competent to stand trial.

Markle has denied the allegations, calling them “sick lies.”