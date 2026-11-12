/Meghan Markle is 'devastated' after her father Thomas Markle's arrest over child pornography

Meghan Markle is devastated. As a new family crisis unfolds in front of the whole world involving her father, Thomas Markle Sr, a source close to the royal has shared what the Duchess is going through personally while everything else is happening in public.



Thomas, 82, was arrested at his home in Florida, on November 6 in a child sexual abuse material case. The objectionable material was allegedly discovered at his rented home in the Philippines.

While Meghan has earlier broken her silence on the new allegations against her father, a new source has now revealed that she is devastated by all that is happening.

While the 45-year-old has shifted back to London, UK, and has just begun her life there with work, in parallel, as the disturbing chapter unfolds, a source close to Meghan says, ''This is her dad, someone she grew up trusting and was very close to for many years.”

The source said, “The allegations are devastating for her. There’s a lot of sadness.” However, Meghan has her family around her.

“She’s holding up. She has a lot of friends and family to lean on,” says an insider.

This all started after half-brother Thomas Jr claimed that he found hundreds, if not thousands, of child sexual abuse images at their father's home in the Philippines.

According to The Sun, he had found four large boxes of pornographic images.

“When I found this material I was horrified and I had no option but to report my dad,'' Markle Jr. told The Sun.

Meghan Markle's Father Thomas Markle arrested again after allegedly cutting off ankle monitor

Thomas Markle was reportedly sent back to federal custody in the US after allegedly removing his court-ordered electronic monitoring device. He appeared before a federal magistrate judge in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday, November 10. He was allowed to remain outside custody following his arrest on November 6 and was placed under house arrest and directed to wear an electronic monitoring device.

According to US prosecutors, Markle allegedly removed his ankle bracelet at approximately 1:45 am on Tuesday.

"Four days ago, a federal judge allowed Mr. Markle to remain out of custody pending trial. He was ordered to wear a location monitoring device. He allegedly cut the bracelet off at 1:45 a.m. last night. Release conditions are court orders, not suggestions. We are asking the court to revoke his release and detain him pending trial, and we will continue to prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law,''First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli wrote in a post on X.

Thomas Sr. has previously denied allegations of possessing child sexual abuse images. He says all of it is lies.

Meanwhile, Meghan has been in a long-standing estrangement from her father. In her first statement, the Duchess said that she is 'deeply distressed' by the allegations against her father.