/The Exorcist: Martyrs trailer teases a dark new chapter with Scarlett Johansson

Horror films have long explored the fear of the unknown, with demonic possession remaining one of the genre’s most enduring themes. The Exorcist franchise is set to return with a new story, as Mike Flanagan brings The Exorcist: Martyrs to the screen, starring Scarlett Johansson in a chilling investigation that blurs the line between crime and the supernatural.

The Exorcist: Martyrs, starring Scarlett Johannson, unveiled

Johansson plays Detective Julie Miller, a New York City homicide detective whose earlier encounter

with a serial killer continues to affect her years later. Miller was involved in the capture of Father Sunday, played by John Leguizamo, a killer whose crimes and final confession become important to the investigation that follows.

Thirteen years after Sunday’s execution, a new series of disturbing crimes brings Miller back into a case that appears to stretch beyond ordinary criminal behaviour. As she investigates, she discovers connections between different killers and begins confronting the possibility that the events may have a supernatural explanation.

Miller receives assistance from Father William, a former prison chaplain played by Chiwetel Ejiofor, who heard Sunday’s final confession, and rookie detective Gina Restrepo, portrayed by Sasha Calle. Their investigation gradually points towards a connection between notorious serial killers, including H.H. Holmes and the Zodiac, and a much older evil.

All about The Exorcist: Martyrs

Written and directed by Mike Flanagan, The Exorcist: The Martyrs is the seventh film in The Exorcist franchise. Jason Blum serves as a producer through his Blumhouse–Atomic Monster banner, David Robinson through his Morgan Creek Entertainment studio, and Flanagan through Red Room Pictures.

Alongside Johansson, the film features Chiwetel Ejiofor as Father William, Sasha Calle as Detective Gina Restrepo and John Leguizamo as Father Sunday. The supporting cast includes Diane Lane as Julie’s mother and Jacobi Jupe as her son, Max. Laurence Fishburne, Rahul Kohli, Hamish Linklater, Carl Lumbly, Carla Gugino and Kate Siegel are also part of the film.