/Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce step out for birthday date night in New York City

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on October 5 celebrated the NFL star’s 37th birthday with a night out in New York City. The couple was spotted together in SoHo on Monday, and they reportedly went to an Italian restaurant for an intimate birthday dinner.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce intimate night out

According to reports, the newlyweds were seen arriving at Torrisi holding hands. Both opted for coordinated dark looks for the evening. The 36-year-old singer wore a black lace-trimmed midi dress with strappy heels and paired it with an oversized black leather jacket. Kelce, meanwhile, chose a dark cardigan with black trousers and leather dress shoes.

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The outing comes shortly after Swift made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live alongside Dakota Johnson. She joined the show’s goodnights to celebrate Johnson’s 37th birthday.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding

The couple got married on July 3 this year at Madison Square Garden. The ceremony was attended by stars from both entertainment and sports industries.

New York City has since remained an important part of their relationship as the couple is often spotted together at various events and outings in the city.

Kelce previously opened up about their wedding while speaking to reporters at Kansas City Chiefs training camp in August. "Wedding was the best night of my life. I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us. That’s about all I really got from that night. It was a crazy night. It was full of a lot of celebration," he said.

Speaking about the venue, he added, "MSG, man, I always told myself I’d go for a playoff game when the [New York] Knicks were rocking, and my wife went when I was stuck in minicamp,” Kelce said. “I didn’t get the opportunity to go then, so it’s kind of cool to get to live out my childhood dream of being in that venue, the mecca of all sports venues, being able to get married in there."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Swift is enjoying the success of her expanded album, The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore.

It has added new material to the singer’s 2025 release, including “Cleveland!”