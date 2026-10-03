/Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs moved to Special Housing Unit after alleged access to phone and other prison perks: Report

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been placed in a Special Housing Unit at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. This is his second stint in solitary confinement while serving his federal prison sentence.

According to reports, this comes following an investigation that revealed the privileges Combs allegedly enjoyed inside the low-security federal facility. According to NBC, the rap mogul spent thousands of dollars each month on services provided by fellow inmates, such as preparing food and cleaning his living area.

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Diddy shifted to Special Housing Unit

As per TMZ, Combs was shifted to the Special Housing Unit after footage appeared to show him using a cellphone inside the prison, which is not permitted under federal prison rules.

NBC News claimed that Combs had access to premium liquor and a modified tablet that he allegedly used to watch movies and documentaries.

Several former inmates who spoke to NBC News also alleged that Combs paid other prisoners for various personal services. “He’s a billionaire. People are in awe of him,” one source told NBC News. “Money is power, especially behind bars.”

The report also alleged that Combs obtained alcohol and the antidepressant drug Remeron from other inmates.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has not confirmed whether Combs was placed in solitary confinement or whether he was investigated or sanctioned over the allegations.

The Bureau of Prisons addressed the matter, saying, "Like all correctional agencies, contraband, particularly cellphones, narcotics and weapons, remains a constant challenge, and we continue to tackle the problem of contraband being introduced into our facilities," as quoted by PEOPLE.

Combs' spokesperson, meanwhile, rejected the framing of the reports, saying, “The continued scrutiny of every mundane detail of Sean Combs’s life in prison has reached the point where the media characterizes ordinary prison life as news,” the spokesperson shared with NBC News. “The only real news is that Sean continues to serve his sentence while awaiting the court’s decision on his appeal.”

Combs' sex trafficking case

Combs was arrested in September 2024 and later faced federal charges including sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. Following his trial, he was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and received a 50-month prison sentence.