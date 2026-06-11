/Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces new lawsuit alleging sexual assault of a minor in 2007

Disgraced music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is facing fresh allegations of sexually assaulting a minor nearly two decades ago. A former child actor has filed a lawsuit against Combs under the name John Doe, as per reports. The lawsuit alleges that the minor, then a working child artist, attended a Hollywood Hills party in 2007 as a networking event where he met Combs.

Combs assaulted a minor at a Hollywood party

The man claims that the rapper invited him to talk privately about career opportunities.

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Once alone, the actor claimed that Combs began to “touch” and “rub” him before allegedly performing oral sex on him while also pleasuring himself.

The documents say that the man told the rapper that his actions were making him uncomfortable, but the rapper persisted and continued to molest. When he was finally done, Combs told the man he would “see where they would go from there for the role he had in mind" regarding a future project and then left a room.

The former child actor then said in the lawsuit that he left the room in shock.

According to reports, the man has also filed a case against the talent agents who were reportedly hired to represent him as a child actor. The filing claims that the agents were negligent and put the man in a spot to “encounter powerful adult industry figures" when his age would potentially render him "vulnerable to manipulation, coercion, exploitation, and abuse."

The man also put forward accusations of sexual battery, childhood sexual assault, negligent supervision of a minor, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment in his lawsuit. He is asking for a jury trial as well as an unspecified amount in damages, costs and fees.

Combs representative denies charges

Juda Engelmayer, a representative for Combs, called the lawsuit “false and ridiculous” in a statement to USA Today. “He's just another hater in a long list of people trying to get in on the money gravy train encouraged by personal injury lawyers. Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone – and that includes any child! These allegations will be disproved like all the rest," the statement read.