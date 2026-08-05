/Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ prison release date shifted again: Here is when he’s set to walk free

Disgraced rapper Sean ''Diddy'' Combs is currently behind bars after he was found guilty of prostitution-related charges. For now, it's still over two years before he steps out of prison, but amid all of this, his release date continues to change.

Combs was originally set to step out of prison on May 8, 2028, but now his release date has again been moved up, and he will now step out in Feb 2028.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ prison release date has been changed.

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The release date of the disgraced music mogul has again been changed, and now he will be released from New Jersey’s FCI Fort Dix on Feb. 20, 2028. This new date has come after his release date was changed several times. From June 4, his date was first moved to April 25, 2028 and then to April 15, 2028.

In June, the release date was moved to Feb 23, 2028. The exact reason behind these regular changes to his release date has not been shared

The exact reason behind his regular changes in his release date has not been shared. However, this change comes after he was reportedly placed in solitary confinement at a federal prison after he allegedly had a physical altercation with another inmate.

In July, TMZ reported Diddy's fight with a fellow inmate. This was in addition to the fact that he also went toe-to-toe with the other inmate inside FCI Fort Dix in NJ.

Sean Diddy Combs prison sentence

In Oct 2025, Sean 'Diddy' Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison after he was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in July. He was acquitted of serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking that were levelled against the music mogul.