/Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs gets another early release date after sentence adjustment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is an American rapper, record producer and music executive who has remained a prominent name in the entertainment industry for decades. Combs is back in the spotlight after his projected prison release date was moved up again. According to Federal Bureau of Prisons records, he is now expected to be released early in 2028 from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.

What is the release date of Sean 'Diddy' Combs from prison?

As per several reports, the rapper's new release date is January 21, 2028, as per the US Federal Bureau of Prisons' inmate records. He is currently incarcerated in New Jersey's FCI Fort Dix for his July 2025 conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

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The modifications to an inmate's release date can happen for several reasons, ie., good behaviour, time served and participation in evidence-based recidivism reduction or productive activities. Sean 'DiddY' Combs was ordered to 50 months behind bars, with his initial release set for May 8, 2028. Since then, there have been multiple shifts in the date, both extending and reducing his sentence, including to Apr. 25, 2028; Feb. 23, 2028; Jan. 24, 2028; Feb. 20, 2028; and Feb. 5, 2028.

Combs is also pursuing an appeal of his conviction. His latest projected release date, however, remains subject to further changes depending on his legal case and federal prison calculations.

All about Sean 'Diddy' Combs' case

The music executive was convicted in July 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex-trafficking charges. In October 2025, he was sentenced to 50 months in federal prison, along with five years of supervised release.

Combs was originally indicted on major federal charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion. Following his trial, a federal jury acquitted him of the severe racketeering and sex-trafficking charges. However, he was convicted of two counts of transporting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and an anonymous victim across state lines for prostitution. U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian handed down the 50-month sentence on October 3, 2025, in Manhattan federal court, alongside a $500,000 fine and five years of supervised release.