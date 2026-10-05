/Four Hands, Two Sonatas finale (11-12) review: Song Kang and Lee Jun Young deliver an emotional goodbye

Episodes 11 and 12 of the South Korean show Four Hands, Two Sonatas deliver the emotional payoff the series had been building towards. Pi-o finally confronts the consequences of his mother's actions, while Jeong-yo has to deal with the anger and hurt that have shaped his relationship with his former friend. Their painful history eventually gives way to understanding, allowing the two musicians to reconnect through the one thing that has always linked them — music.

What happens in the episodes 11 and 12 of Four Hands, Two Sonatas?

In episode 11, Kang Pi O attempts a public confession after performing "Nemesis", aiming to steer Jeong Yo away from his path of vengeance and shield his mother from the consequences of orchestrating the kidnapping. Jin and Jae Ne confront Jeong Yo about his emotional distance and his false belief that Pi O was directly involved in his disappearance, urging him to recognise that Pi O searched for him across Europe when everyone else stopped.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Pi O secretly enters Jeong-Yo's practice room and plays a piece in a breakthrough style, demanding Jeong Yo acknowledge that only the two of them can properly perform the music together, which shakes Jeong Yo's resolve. Jeong Yo deals with mounting pressure from Lone Shark Kim, who threatens to leak compromising information and forces an intense meeting. Tension escalates between

Jin and Sun, as the truth about Jihi’s actions comes to light, causing Jihi to spiral into hysteria and blame her father for failing to acknowledge Pi O sooner.

In episode 12, Pi O takes responsibility for his family's actions but is devastated after his grandfather's death and decides to give up music. Jeong-yo helps him reconnect with the piano but soon disappears. Three years later, Pi O learns that Jeong Yo's hand never fully recovered and that he had left the country. Pi O eventually finds him in the Czech Republic, where the two reunite, giving their friendship and musical journey a hopeful ending.

What works?

The drama takes its time bringing Pi O and Jeong Yo to this point, so their eventual reconciliation carries genuine weight. The final episodes understand that forgiveness cannot happen instantly and allow the characters to sit with the damage caused by their past. In addition, the emotions showcased through music is one of the strongest moments of the show. The final four-hands performance is especially effective because it reflects how far their relationship has come.

After several episodes filled with secrets and emotional turmoil, the finale does not attempt to outdo itself with an unnecessarily explosive ending. Instead, it focuses on closure, relationships and the possibility of moving forward. That choice works in the drama's favour.

Also Read:

What does not work?

The kidnapping storyline, family secrets, revenge plot and musical rivalry sometimes compete for attention. The final episodes manage to bring most of these threads together, but some developments feel heavier than they need to be. With so much attention placed on Pi O and Jeong Yo, some of the supporting characters and their individual journeys receive less emotional closure than they could have.

Final verdict

Four Hands, Two Sonatas ends on a warm and emotional note rather than chasing a shocking finale. Episodes 11 and 12 work best when they focus on Pi O and Jeong Yo's complicated friendship and allow music to carry the emotions that the characters struggle to express.