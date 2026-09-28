/Four Hands, Two Sonatas Ep (9-10) review: Music, revenge and raw emotions shine in Song Kang, Lee Jun Young’s K-drama

The makers unveiled yet another set of episodes of South Korean drama Four Hands, Two Sonatas. With every weekend, twists and turns have definitely kept the story going strong. Episodes 9 and 10 push Pi O and Jeong Yo's complicated relationship into darker territory. The result is an intense mix of classical music, resentment and unresolved friendship. Their preparation for the concerto gives the episodes a strong central conflict, allowing the piano to become a language through which both characters express feelings they struggle to say aloud.

What happens in episodes 9 and 10 of Four Hands, Two Sonatas?

In episode 9 of Four Hands, Two Sonatas, Kang Pi O discovers that his mother, Kang Ji Hye, ordered Choi Jeong Yo's kidnapping in 2017 to eliminate competition so Pi O could win the Harmonie Competition. Detective Martin sends Pi O a photograph showing his mother talking to the kidnapper ahead of the Prague competition. A furious Pi O confronts a drunken Ji Hye at home; she confesses to the crime, claiming it was an act of maternal love to secure his future.

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When Pi O begs to come clean and apologise to Jeong Yeo, Ji Hye threatens to take her own life if the truth comes to light. Consumed by guilt and trapped in a moral dilemma, Pi O vents his frustration thorugh the piano before going to see Jeong Yo the next morning to apologise.

In the episode 10 of the show, Kang Pi O first thing confronts Jeong Yo about faking amnesia after realising Jeong Yo has been working on their concerto piece since high school. Jeong Yo reveals he saw Pi O with the kidnapper from nine years ago. Pi O chooses to accept the blame to protect Ji Hye (his mother). Jeong Yo rejects letting Pi O take the easy way out and threatens to expose Ji Hye's involvement if Pi O turns himself in.

Ji Hye searches for Jeong Yo's father and encounters General Manager Kim, who claims Mr Choi is a drug addict and offers help. After a talk with his grandfather about trusting his own musical rhythm, Pi O asks Jeong Yo for another chance to perform the piece Nemesis.

What works?

The music is one of the strong core concepts of the show. The piano and Nemesis are not simply background elements; they become part of the characters' emotional language. Pi O's emotional collapse gives Song Kang some of his most vulnerable material in the series. His physicality during the difficult piano scenes makes the character's struggle feel immediate.

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Jeong Yo remains fascinating because his anger never completely erases the person he used to be. His controlled expressions and sudden flashes of intensity make the character difficult to read.Their relationship continues to be the heart of the show. Friendship, resentment, guilt and affection exist simultaneously, which prevents their conflict from becoming a simple revenge story.

What does not work?

The revenge storyline can occasionally feel stretched. The central conflict is compelling, but some scenes spend a little too long circling around the same emotional tension. These episodes lean heavily into anguish and self-destructive behaviour, which works for the story but occasionally leaves little breathing room between major confrontations. Still, these issues do not overwhelm the stronger musical and character-driven material.

Final verdict