/Weak Hero Class 2 actor Lee Jun Young announces his military enlistment

South Korean actor and singer Lee Jun Young, who has established himself as one of the versatile performers, balancing both music and acting projects like Brave Citizen, Pump Up the Healthy Love and Weak Hero Class 2, among others, will be putting a pause on his showbiz career. This comes after the actor's announcement of upcoming military enlistment. He also shared a heartfelt note for his fans as well.

Lee Jun Young's note of announcing military enlistment

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Lee Jun Young shared a post with his fans and wrote in the lengthy caption, "Good afternoon. This is Junyoung Lee. I've been thinking about where to start the story for months and thinking again and again. This is how I started writing myself. I'm writing it for the 10th time. Hahahaha! By now, you'll be getting ready to sleep after watching episode 6 of Chairman Kang for the new employees. Thank you for tuning in today. Hmmm... I'd rather tell you in person than give you the news through an article. I left a post like this because I think it would be good.

I never thought I'd be bringing this news out of my mouth."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Yeah! I will be enlisting this coming July 21. Until you know your enlistment date, you'll be like, “Hmmm, what's the big deal? It's just going away. I've been thinking about it, but after accepting the last date, I'm thinking a lot. Also on how to break this news to teachers first. I've been thinking a lot. I'm going down one letter like this. My heart seems to be lightening up a little, though. Be healthy, and I will come back well. Until the day I greet you again, be healthy and be happy in your own places. I sincerely hope you have a meaningful time. Thank you for your constant care and support. Thank you for reading the lengthy post. Merry Christmas & Happy New Year X2,” Lee Jun Young concluded.

Several fans took to the comment section wishing him the best, and one user wrote, "It kinda hurts, but I hope you'll have a great time...It's something that you wanted to do, so I'll support you and hope you'll come back healthy, but I will miss you. You will tell us about it later...promise?!" Another user wrote, "No matter the distance, we'll continue to support you and look forward to seeing you again." “Your teachers will be here, waiting for your return, supporting the projects you've left us and cheering for you every step of the way,” wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Lee Jun Young is currently seen in the JTBC weekend drama titled The New Employee, Chairman Kang, which is being praised for the storyline and performances by the cast. In the show, Lee Jun Young plays the role of a young man who is seen navigating a body-swapping mishap with a chairman, and how the duo deal with their lives forms the main crux of the story.

Lee Jun Young's rise to stardom

Lee Jun Young made his entry into a showbiz career by debuting as a member of the boy band U-KISS in 2014. He joined the survival programme The Unit (2017–18) and won to become the centre and main vocalist of the project group UNB. Lee has been noted for his remarkable acting skills paired with his diverse and unique role selections. Apart from music and acting, he also participated in musical theatre, art exhibitions and hosting activities, among others.

Lee Jun Young has been part of several shows, including The Impossible Heir, Dreaming of a Freaking Fairy Tale, and May I Help You? Let Me Be Your Knight?, When Life Gives You Tangerines, Melo Movie and Reborn Rookie, among others. He has a few more projects in the pipeline, i.e., Four Hands (scheduled for release in August), romantic-comedy Our Sticky Love (scheduled to premiere on Netflix) and feature Handwritten.