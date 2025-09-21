LOGIN
  Weak Hero Class 2 to Dreaming of a Freaking Fairy Tale: 7 k-dramas of Lee Jun-young you shouldn't miss

Weak Hero Class 2 to Dreaming of a Freaking Fairy Tale: 7 k-dramas of Lee Jun-young you shouldn't miss

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Sep 21, 2025, 14:06 IST | Updated: Sep 21, 2025, 14:06 IST

Lee Jun-young, who gained wider recognition after he featured in the series When Life Gives You Tangerines. Be it of any genre, ie, romance, playing the villainous role, or in a suspense show, Lee Jun-young has showcased his versatility. Here are a few of Lee Jun-young.

Best k-dramas of Lee Jun-young

South Korean star Lee Jun-young is a former member of the K-pop group U-KISS, who is now making waves with his acting stint in several dramas. Some of his prominent roles in shows include Weak Hero Class 2 and When Life Gives You Tangerines, among others. Let's check out a few of the popular shows he has been part of.

The drama tells the story of Moo-hyeok, who represents a murder defendant, Han-soo, from Cheon Myeong High School, but the case is detrimental to his career. In order to recover his honour, he goes undercover as a temporary teacher at Cheon Myeong High School.

Set in Jeju, the show tells the story of a spirited girl and a steadfast boy's island story blossoms into a lifelong tale of setbacks and triumphs - proving love endures across time.

The suspenseful show tells the story of an ambitious boy who grows up and joins an intense war of desires to become a star of his own.

Melo Movie revolves around a movie buff who falls for an aspiring director, igniting a romance that fizzles out too soon; as their paths cross again, the possibility of love opens up again.

The fairy-tale romance story revolves around Jae-rim, who dreams of becoming Cinderella, and faces a challenging relationship after meeting and falling for Cha-min, the son of a wealthy family who does not believe in love.

The show tells the story of a studious young man who refuses to back down from the bullies in his class. He uses his intelligence, tools, and psychology to fight against violence.

The rom-com drama tells the story of a former bodybuilder and fitness-obsessed gym owner who helps a heartbroken woman start her fitness journey. As they train together, they cultivate an unexpected bond that helps them face life's challenges.

