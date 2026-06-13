/Pride Month special: 7 South Korean shows that helped bring queer stories into the mainstream

Several South Korean shows have played a key role in bringing LGBTQ+ narratives into the mainstream, be it heartfelt romances or coming-of-age stories.
The South Korean entertainment industry has seen the rise of LGBTQ themes and has shifted to a booming segment of mainstream streaming. While mainstream broadcasting remains conservative, global OTT platforms have enabled a commercial space for diverse queer storytelling. This Pride Month, let's revisit some of the shows that have helped the way for inclusive storytelling.
The South Korean series tells the story of two university students from a rural town who move to Seoul and fall for a handsome senior. Their romance blossoms as they navigate personal traumas and mental health and join a campus surfing club. The show is widely praised in the BL community for its unique indie-film aesthetic, realistic relationship progression, and deeper exploration of mental health.
The show revolves around a high school loner who has difficulty making new friends and joins the school's student council to meet new people but discovers that making friends may be harder than it seems.
The South Korean show Mine showcases two women living in a golden cage of secrets and lies who seek to topple all that stands in their way of finding true joy.
StandBIMe is South Korea's first-ever bisexual dating reality series. It focuses on participants exploring romantic connections and feelings without predetermined boundaries or gender limits, focusing entirely on genuine attraction.
Love in the Big City is a critically acclaimed 2024 South Korean coming-of-age LGBTQ+ drama directed by Hur Jin-ho and Park Sang-young. It is adapted from Sang-young's bestselling novel, which focuses on the growth and romantic journey of a young gay writer named Ko Yeong as he navigates his sexuality, relationships, and the bustling streets of Seoul.
Lily Fever follows the story of budding romance between a young woman, Kim Kyung Ju, and her friend’s mysterious houseguest, Jang Se Rang.
Where Your Eyes Linger follows the evolving, romantic tension between an oppressive chaebol heir and his lifelong best friend/unofficial bodyguard. With 8 episodes it is widely credited as a catalyst for the modern Korean boys' love.