/From My Demon to Sweet Home: Top 6 K-Dramas of Song Kang to watch on Netflix and other OTT platforms

Song Kang turns 32 on April 23. The South Korean actor has delivered many memorable performances and secured his place in the hearts of millions. On his 32nd birthday, take a look at his hit projects.
Song Kang is a South Korean actor. The artist has gained popularity through his charismatic on-screen persona and memorable performances in various projects such as Love Alarm, Sweet Home, Nevertheless, Forecasting Love and Weather, and My Demon. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at some of his best K-dramas available on OTT platforms.
Where to watch: Netflix
In this horror thriller, Song Kang features as Cha Hyun-su, a troubled teenager who becomes a reluctant hero during a monster apocalypse. After the tragic death of his family, he manages to retain his humanity, using his newfound powers to survive.
Where to watch: Netflix
In this romantic genre, Kang plays Jeong Gu-won, a 200-year-old demon who loses his power after a fateful encounter with Do Do-hee, played by Kim Yoo-jung, a cynical heiress. To regain his abilities and protect her from enemies, both enter into a contract-based marriage that gradually blooms into romance.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Song Kang plays a deliveryman. It is a lighthearted Korean romantic comedy about Oh Yoon-seo, a top actress whose career sinks due to a scandal. To secure a comeback role, she began working as a secretary.
Where to watch: Netflix
This K-drama follows Yoo Na-bi (Han So-hee), who, after struggling with a bad and toxic relationship, ends it and vows not to trust love again. Later, she meets Park Jae-aeon (Song Kang), a flirtatious classmate who uses his charm to pull back her emotions.
Where to watch: Netflix
The drama revolves around Shim Deok-chul (Park In-hwan), a 70-year-old retired mailman, and Lee Chae-rok (Song Kang), a struggling 23-year-old ballerina. They form an unusual bond and help each other overcome physical, mental, and familial obstacles to reach their dreams.
Where to watch: Viki
The story follows Ran (Jung Yeon-joo), a 500-year-old vampire who has suppressed her desire for human blood to live peacefully and quietly. But her peaceful existence gets threatened when she meets Lee So-nyeon (Song Kang), the son of the new landlord.