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From My Demon to Sweet Home: Top 6 K-Dramas of Song Kang to watch on Netflix and other OTT platforms

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Apr 22, 2026, 12:44 IST | Updated: Apr 22, 2026, 12:44 IST

Song Kang turns 32 on April 23. The South Korean actor has delivered many memorable performances and secured his place in the hearts of millions. On his 32nd birthday, take a look at his hit projects.

Happy Birthday Song Kang!
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Happy Birthday Song Kang!

Song Kang is a South Korean actor. The artist has gained popularity through his charismatic on-screen persona and memorable performances in various projects such as Love Alarm, Sweet Home, Nevertheless, Forecasting Love and Weather, and My Demon. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at some of his best K-dramas available on OTT platforms.

Sweet Home
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(Photograph: X)

Sweet Home

Where to watch: Netflix

In this horror thriller, Song Kang features as Cha Hyun-su, a troubled teenager who becomes a reluctant hero during a monster apocalypse. After the tragic death of his family, he manages to retain his humanity, using his newfound powers to survive.

My Demon
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(Photograph: X)

My Demon

Where to watch: Netflix

In this romantic genre, Kang plays Jeong Gu-won, a 200-year-old demon who loses his power after a fateful encounter with Do Do-hee, played by Kim Yoo-jung, a cynical heiress. To regain his abilities and protect her from enemies, both enter into a contract-based marriage that gradually blooms into romance.

Touch Your Heart
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(Photograph: X)

Touch Your Heart

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Song Kang plays a deliveryman. It is a lighthearted Korean romantic comedy about Oh Yoon-seo, a top actress whose career sinks due to a scandal. To secure a comeback role, she began working as a secretary.

Nevertheless
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(Photograph: X)

Nevertheless

Where to watch: Netflix

This K-drama follows Yoo Na-bi (Han So-hee), who, after struggling with a bad and toxic relationship, ends it and vows not to trust love again. Later, she meets Park Jae-aeon (Song Kang), a flirtatious classmate who uses his charm to pull back her emotions.

Navillera
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(Photograph: X)

Navillera

Where to watch: Netflix

The drama revolves around Shim Deok-chul (Park In-hwan), a 70-year-old retired mailman, and Lee Chae-rok (Song Kang), a struggling 23-year-old ballerina. They form an unusual bond and help each other overcome physical, mental, and familial obstacles to reach their dreams.

Beautiful Vampire
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(Photograph: X)

Beautiful Vampire

Where to watch: Viki

The story follows Ran (Jung Yeon-joo), a 500-year-old vampire who has suppressed her desire for human blood to live peacefully and quietly. But her peaceful existence gets threatened when she meets Lee So-nyeon (Song Kang), the son of the new landlord.

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