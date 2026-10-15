/Is Salman Khan's Galaxy apartments haunted? Actor says he lived with a spirit, 'lights used to go on and off'

Salman Khan revealed that his Galaxy Apartments home is haunted. The actor made the claim during his appearance on the final episode of the last season of Koffee With Karan.

Khan had a candid chat with Johar, ranging from their time in the 1990s to Johar admitting that he has always been slightly scared of the actor. While talking, they recalled the time when Salman had asked Karan to narrate Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and had even agreed to do the guest appearance in the movie.

And at that moment, Khan shared that he had always felt a spirit in the room where Johar narrated the story to him.

Salman Khan lived with a spirit at Galaxy Apartments: ‘Lights flickered, cupboards opened’

Khan and his small Galaxy apartment have always been a talking point when compared to the grandeur of his stardom. Karan recalled the time when he visited his house and followed the actor to his room to narrate the story of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and was shocked to find the small size of the room. That's when Khan shared that there was a spirit in that room and that the Dabangg actor was happily living with it.

Recalling when he went to narrate the story to Salman, he said, “The family stayed together. There was Arbaaz, Sohail, Salman, Salma aunty, Salim uncle, everyone. You had the tiniest room. You had one closet, one cupboard and one bed. I was shocked because I was like, ‘Yeh Salman Khan ka kamra hai?' (Is this the room of Salman Khan).”

On this, Khan interrupted and said,''You know, that room, I never stayed there alone. I stayed there with somebody whom I have never seen, only heard, only felt behind me. Every time I came out, the lights used to go on and off. The cupboards used to open up. The music used to come on.”

After leaving Karan stunned with a chilling confession about his room, Khan said, “In the bathroom, I could feel somebody outside fidgeting with the cupboard and opening it. Then I figured out there was somebody there, something there.”

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Karan asked, “You felt it was haunted?” Salman replied, “No, not haunted. I mean, there was a presence felt there by me.”

In the episode, Khan has not specified which home. But he has living at Galaxy apartment for over 52 years now.