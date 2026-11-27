Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has joined the growing list of celebrities praising Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1. Known for bringing out some of Ranbir's most memorable performances, as Jordan in Rockstar and Ved in Tamasha, Imtiaz praised the actor's work in the mythological epic.

Imtiaz Ali praises Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram

During an interaction with PTI, Imtiaz praised Ranbir's portrayal of Lord Ram in Ramayana Part 1. He called him a great actor and shared insight into how playing the revered character could have a lasting impact on Ranbir's life.

He said, “There are certain parts where he was very, very good. He is the best, he is such a great actor, and he is very, very good. And it was wonderful to see him. I think that playing Lord Ram will help him a lot in life.”

Imtiaz further revealed that Ranbir had expressed his ambition to become a filmmaker even before working with him. The director also said that he hoped Ranbir would continue acting as he explores directing.

“Even before Ranbir started to act in my films, he and I had discussed directing films. He had already told me that his ambition was to direct. Coming from the Kapoor family and having a mind like that, it’s no surprise he has said he would direct. I’d be surprised if he didn’t. But once he starts directing actively, will he know what it’s really about and whether he enjoys it? I don’t think he will; I hope he doesn’t stop acting in order to direct. But he was always more interested in direction than acting,” he added.

Ranbir Kapoor on playing Lord Ram

In a conversation with BBC Asian Network, Ranbir spoke about the responsibilities that come with portraying Lord Ram on screen. He explained why bringing a revered mythological figure to life requires staying true to the source material rather than taking the creative liberties one might with a fictional character.

He stated, “If I’m playing a character like in Animal or Brahmastra, there’s a certain amount of creative freedom. But here, the text was written thousands of years ago, so you try to stick to it.”

He continued, “You have to drown out those inner voices of fear. Thoughts about whether you’ll please one community or another can creep into your work. You have to believe in the story, have devotion towards it and then keep your performance simple.”

The actor also revealed a long-held dream of becoming a director. He explained that he had already started working on a script and hoped to make his directorial debut within the next two to three years.

Hinting that this could be his last decade as an actor as he looks forward to exploring filmmaking, the actor said, “I work only 100–125 days a year; I have a lot of time to write stories. I’ve never ever been so busy, never ever been so committed. I’ve always had one film out, then started working on the next. But I guess it’s my last decade as an actor. Will I get to play these parts? I do want to kind of pivot towards direction. I don’t want to direct myself for sure. I really want to get these films done [Brahmastra 2, Animal 2 and Ramayana Part 2], and really get on the floors with my directorial debut within two or three years, I hope.”

About Ramayana Part 1

Ramayana Part 1 was released on November 5, coinciding with Diwali 2026, and stars Ranbir, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Lara Dutta, Yash, Rakul Preet Singh, and many more in key roles. The film is performing well at the box office and has now emerged as the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of all time worldwide, overtaking several big hits such asDhurandhar, Pathaan, Jawan, Pushpa 2, and many more.

The makers have moved the project forward by submitting it for consideration at the 99th Academy Awards. It has also been shortlisted in two technical categories, including Best Visual Effects and Best Stunt Design, for the 32nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards.